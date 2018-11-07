Top 10 highlights on election night so far

A majority of voters today do not think President Donald Trump should be impeached, according to NBC News Exit Poll results. Fifty-four percent of voters say Congress should not impeach Trump, while 41 percent say Congress should do so.

But the idea of impeaching Trump finds strong support among Democrats. Among voters in today’s midterm elections, about eight in 10 Democrats say that Trump should be impeached and removed from office. A majority of independent voters are opposed to impeachment; not surprisingly, so are almost all Republicans.