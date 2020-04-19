Top Democrats, Mnuchin say they're close to deal for small business loan program funding Top Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were close to an agreement to refund the small business loan program created in the prior coronavirus aid package. A senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Saturday that Democrats proposed a deal to Mnuchin that, in addition to refunding the program, includes cash for testing and hospitals, as well as $150 billion in funding for state and local governments. "I think we're making a lot of progress," Mnuchin told CNN on Sunday, adding he's "hopeful that we can reach an agreement, that the Senate can pass this tomorrow, and that the House can take it up on Tuesday, and, Wednesday, we'd be back up and running." "I think we're very close to a deal today," he added. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN that he was "very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning. You have got a lot of details, a lot of dotted I's and crossed T's. But I am very, very hopeful." Pelosi told ABC on Sunday that an agreement was "close" and that both sides "have common ground." The negotiations come after one of the main coronavirus relief fund sources for suffering small businesses hit its $350 billion limit on Thursday and is no longer accepting any more lenders or applications. Republicans and the Trump administration have pushed for a clean bill providing additional funds to the program, while Democrats have sought to include additional aid provisions. Share this -







Photos: A birthday in Brooklyn Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for his son's birthday in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters Felix Hassebroek jumps on the couch with his sister, Jane, while celebrating his birthday at their Brooklyn home. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters







Sweden's Princess Sofia joins medical volunteers on frontlines against pandemic Sweden's 35-year-old Princess Sofia has begun working at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, the country's royal court said, to provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak. The former model-turned-royal underwent a three-day training course and will help staff fight the pandemic in the Scandinavian country. Princess Sofia of 🇸🇪 Sweden has begun working at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, after undergoing an intensive three-day training course at Sophiahemmet University College.



Sofia will be relieving staff treating patients for coronavirus.



Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT pic.twitter.com/qCUysUBmYi — Sweden in Pakistan (@SwedeninPK) April 17, 2020 Share this -







'Absolutely false': Governors cry foul on Trump testing claims Virginia Governor Ralph Northam holds a press conference on March 23, 2020. Dean Hoffmeyer / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP file Governors across the country on Sunday pushed back on the Trump administration's claims that states are conducting a "sufficient" level of coronavirus testing. Speaking with CNN's "State of the Union," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said it was "delusional" to suggest the states have enough tests to soon begin reopening their economies. "That's just delusional to be making statements like that," Northam said. Read the full story here.







Costume designers make scrubs for 'superheroes' battling coronavirus Dulcie Scott works from home packing and organizing scrubs to be made and then distributed. Eddie Keogh / Reuters From Downton Abbey to Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Batman, their artistry has enthralled millions. But now a group of British costume designers are fulfilling an altogether different public service: making scrubs for medics on the front line of the coronavirus fight. Working from makeshift studios in homes across the country, hundreds of people from the arts are plugging the gaps in overburdened supply chains, churning out high-quality clinical attire for the doctors and nurses battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The initiative — dubbed #HelpingDressMedics by organizer Dulcie Scott — started as a small-scale operation. "I thought: 'There'll be about 10 of us; we'll make some scrubs and that'll be it.' I got my credit card out and bought 850 worth of fabric," Scott told NBC News. Read the full story here.







Booze, pot and online gambling surge as lockdowns continue A customer receives a delivery from The Pottery Cannabis Dispensary, as marijuana deliveries increase amid the spread of coronavirus in Los Angeles on April 14, 2020. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Locked in and locked down, American consumers are turning more to their favorite "vices." With the initial surge of panic buying over, wine and marijuana sales are still way up, presenting an opportunity — and a challenge — for the businesses scrambling to meet the demand spikes and shifts in consumer behavior. "It's like New Year's every day," said Mark Schwartz, the owner of Little Mo Wine and Spirits in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, who has seen alcohol sales shoot up fourfold. Meanwhile, business at Blackbird, Nevada's largest cannabis delivery service, has been up by 800 percent. Read the full story here.







Mnuchin says coronavirus checks to be sent 'next week' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that paper checks to Americans receiving coronavirus stimulus payments will go out "next week." In a gaggle with reporters, Mnuchin said he also hoped more Americans would enter their bank account information on the IRS' website to receive direct deposit payments as well. In an interview Sunday with CNN's "State of the Union," he also said it was his idea to print President Donald Trump's name on the coronavirus checks. "As it relates to the president's name on it, we could have — the president could have been authorized to sign the checks," Mnuchin said. "That would have slowed things down. We didn't want to do that. We did put the president's name on the check. That was my idea. He is the president, and I think it's a — it's a terrific symbol to the American public." It won't be a signature, but "President Donald J. Trump" will be printed on the fronts of the checks, a Treasury Department official confirmed to NBC News last week.







Europe reaches grim milestone, surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths The coffins of people who died from coronavirus wait to be transported from Bergamo to Florence for cremation on April 7, 2020. Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images file Europe reached a somber marker on Sunday, surpassing 100,000 coronavirus deaths across the continent, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Italy continued to have the highest European death toll in the pandemic with more than 23,000 deaths as of Sunday, followed by Spain, France and the United Kingdom. Read the full story here.






