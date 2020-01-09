Top House Dem walks back remark that Pelosi should send Senate the impeachment articles I am concerned that Senator McConnell won’t have a fair trial and I am with the Speaker that we should do everything we can to ensure he does. Ultimately, I do want the articles sent to the Senate for the very simple reason that I want the impeachment process to go forward. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 9, 2020 Share this -







Trump and McConnell met at White House to discuss Senate impeachment trial President Donald Trump met privately with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the White House on Wednesday and discussed the impending Senate impeachment trial, two sources confirmed to NBC News. McConnell walked Trump through the potential format of the trial and conveyed the current mood among Senate Republicans, one of the sources said. McConnell said earlier this week that he has enough Republican support to proceed with his plan for the trial without the support of Democrats, who are demanding he call several top administration witnesses. McConnell's plan would follow the parameters of former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial: an initial agreement to first hear the case and a later vote on whether to call witnesses.







Top House Democrat: 'Time to send' articles of impeachment to Senate House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said Thursday that "it is time" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate. Smith's call comes as several Democratic senators this week have pushed for Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate so the trial can begin. "I understand what the speaker is trying to do, basically trying to use the leverage of that to work with Democratic and Republican senators to try to get a reasonable trial, a trial that would actually show evidence, bring out witnesses," Smith told CNN. "But at the end of the day, just like we control it in the House, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell controls it in the Senate." "I think it was perfectly advisable for the speaker to try to leverage that to get a better deal," he continued. "At this point, it doesn't look like that is going to happen. And yes, I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial. He ultimately is." Read the full story.







Article II - Like It's 1999 On today's episode of Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to special guest Bill McCollum, a former Florida Congressman who served as one of 13 house managers in the 1999 Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. The two discuss: McCollum's selection as a house manager and the political consequences of his appointment

The case Republican managers tried and failed to make for live witnesses to testify during the trial

Comparisons between impeachment then and now Listen to the episode here.







Pelosi refuses to give more info on impeachment timing .@SpeakerPelosi: I said when we saw what the arena is that we would be sending them was in, then we would send over the articles. We haven't seen that...when we see the arena in which this will happen we will then be prepared to send articles, the pay fors, and the managers pic.twitter.com/6vrahrdarb — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) January 8, 2020







Graham to submit resolution calling on Pelosi to 'immediately' send articles of impeachment Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will soon submit a Senate resolution calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to immediately" transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. A draft of Graham's resolution obtained by NBC News says the Constitution does not provide Pelosi, D-Calif., "with the power to effectively veto a resolution passed by a duly elected majority of the House of Representatives by refusing to transmit such a resolution to the Senate." Such a withholding of the articles "is a flagrant violation of the separation of powers expressly outlined in the bicameral impeachment process under the Constitution of the United States," it says. On Sunday, Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, proposed going further, telling Fox News, "If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules." Read the full story.






