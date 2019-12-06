Top Judiciary Republican urges chairman to call Adam Schiff and Hunter Biden as witnesses The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday asked chairman Jerrold Nadler to call additional witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — and Rep. Adam Schiff is at the top of the list. Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee that led the impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, is "the author of the Intelligence Committee report and the chief prosecutor for the House," Rep. Doug Collins noted in his Friday letter to Nadler. "At a minimum, he should testify about his report, just as Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Independent Counsel Ken Starr testified to this Committee about their reports." He also said Nadler should call the whistleblower who first alerted Congress to Trump's July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart because the "president should be afforded the opportunity to confront his accusers." In closed door depositions, Republicans sought to learn the identity of the whistleblower from other witnesses, but Collins said that's not his goal. "This testimony can be conducted in a way that does not reveal the identity of the whistleblower," he maintained. Collins also called for hearing from other witnesses who'd been demanded by the ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes. They include Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Alexandra Chalupa, a former Democratic National Committee staffer who's said she reached out to officials in Ukraine to find out information about former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's ties to Russia. Calling those witnesses would "provide context and transparency about the underlying facts at issue in this 'impeachment inquiry,'" he wrote in the letter. There was no immediate response from Nadler, but Schiff turned down Nunes's request for many of the same witnesses last month, writing the impeachment inquiry “will not serve as vehicles for any Member to carry out the same sham investigations into the Bidens or debunked conspiracies about 2016 U.S. election interference that President Trump pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit.” Share this -







White House rejects House Judiciary's invitation to participate in impeachment hearings The White House on Friday rejected an invitation to take part in impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee. In a brief letter to Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., White House counsel Pat Cipollone sharply attacked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as "completely baseless" and said House Democrats had "violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness." Cipollone did not explicitly answer whether the White House would take part in the Judiciary Committee hearing scheduled for Monday, but a senior administration official told NBC News "the letter means that the White House will not participate in the House proceeding." "House Democrats have wasted enough of America's time with this charade. You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings," Cipollone wrote. "Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation's history. Whatever course you choose, as the President has recently stated: "if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business." Click here for the full story Share this -







Former Ukrainian diplomat agrees to Senate interview on alleged 2016 election meddling Andriy Telizhenko, the former Ukrainian diplomat who alleges Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election, tells NBC News he’s already been contacted by Senate staff regarding a request to be interviewed as part of the probe by Chairmen Graham, Johnson, and Grassley. Telizhenko says he plans to “fully cooperate with the U.S. government on any investigations” but that no date for an interview has been set. Telizhenko is one of the Ukrainians who is traveling with Rudy Giuliani this week as he conducted interviews first in Budapest and now in Kyiv about the Bidens, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and others. Telizhenko formerly worked for former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, but he was working at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in 2016 when he says that he was directed by his superiors to help former DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa dig up dirt about former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Chalupa didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The senators say they’re requesting transcribed staff interviews as well as documents from Chalupa and Telizhenko. The push from Graham, Grassley, and Johnson come despite the fact that the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to vice chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., found that Russia and no other country meddled in a major way in 2016. And former White House official Fiona Hill, a world-renowned expert on Russian intelligence, testified that Americans who push the theory Ukraine meddled in 2016 are advancing a narrative being pushed directly by Russian spy services. “It’s clear these rogue chairmen are veering into conspiracy territory when even Leader McConnell says he disagrees with their plan. These chairmen are laundering Russian propaganda to deflect from Donald Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine into manufacturing dirt on a political rival and exonerate Russia for its criminal interference in the 2016 election," Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the Senate Finance Committee's ranking member said in a statement. "Republicans are kicking dirt in the eyes of the American people. It’s incredibly dangerous for my colleagues to ignore the warnings of our intelligence agencies and misuse taxpayer money to spread Russian propaganda and Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre conspiracy theories, " Wyden said. "The Senate should not be acting as an arm of the Russians or the president’s attorney.” Share this -







Sen. Mark Warner: 'There was no Ukrainian intervention' in 2016 Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday denounced the debunked conspiracy theory promoted by Republicans that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election. "I'm not gonna talk about any of my colleagues' specific comments. I am gonna be absolutely explicit. There was no Ukrainian intervention," he said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." The disputed claim — that Kyiv interfered to hurt Trump’s campaign and boost Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's chances — has been advanced by President Donald Trump and some GOP lawmakers, most recently during the impeachment inquiry into the president allegedly pressuring Ukraine's president into investigate his political rivals. Both Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. made the claim in interviews earlier this week. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., excoriated Republican lawmakers on Monday for "increasingly outlandish claims" about Ukrainian meddling. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, broke with Republicans this week and said he saw no evidence to support the allegation. Also, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a Trump ally, said Tuesday that he also has not seen any concrete evidence pointing to a Ukrainian influence campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the election in an effort to harm Clinton's campaign and benefit Trump's. Share this -







Happening Friday in the impeachment inquiry The House Judiciary Committee set a deadline of 5 p.m. ET Friday for the White House to decide whether it will mount a defense in the House impeachment inquiry. In his December 1 letter, White House counsel Pat Cipollone refused to participate in the committee's first public hearing earlier this week, but left open the possibility of participating in future sessions if Democrats made certain concessions. Looking ahead, the Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold another hearing in the impeachment inquiry on Monday at 9 a.m. ET. Share this -







What Judiciary members are saying about articles of impeachment NBC News spoke to several members of the House Judiciary Committee and many of them indicated they want to see aspects related to the Mueller report included in articles of impeachment in addition to the Ukraine controversy. As a reminder, the Judiciary Committee is the panel most familiar with the Mueller report as they did a long investigation earlier this year about it and dealt with the White House blocking many of their requests. So it makes sense many of them would push to include the work they did in the articles. The decision of what articles get drafted will ultimately be left up to Pelosi and the six committee chairs investigating Trump. Both House Intel Chair Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not engage in speculating what the articles will look like, or whether they will be more narrow or broad. Bottom line: we have to wait and see what articles get drafted and if they include just a narrow Ukraine scope or broader going back to the Mueller report. Share this -







Scalise defends Nunes, says Pelosi 'unraveling' Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Scalise said Pelosi was "unraveling, yelling at reporters" during her press conference earlier because the Democrats aren’t accomplishing anything. "I think the biggest disappointment of all of this is what's not getting done. And I think that's really why you're starting to see, you know, today, Pelosi just unraveling yelling at reporters, because they know when they go back home to their districts, they can't talk about things they have accomplished for hardworking families, all they've spent the majority doing for the last 11 months is focused on harassing and impeaching the president," he said. Asked about Nunes' phone conversations as documented in the Intelligence Committee's report, Scalise defended the California lawmaker and pivoted by attacking Schiff. "I mean, you can ask Devin what those conversations were I don't know what they were, you know, but I mean, he's had conversations with a lot of people. Nobody suggested that there was wrongdoing discussed in the conversations. You know the real question is under what authority was being used to go and spy on members of Congress and on members of the press.” Share this -





