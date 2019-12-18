Top Senate Republicans request records, interviews with former Obama officials Top Senate Republicans on Wednesday requested records from and interviews with former Obama administration officials regarding Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, and Hunter Biden, both at the heart of Trump's impeachment inquiry. Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chair of the Homeland Security Committee; Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chair of the Finance Committee; and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, sent a letter requesting information from the following: Antony Blinken, former deputy secretary of state

Amos Hochstein, former senior adviser on international energy affairs to Vice President Joe Biden

Catherine Novelli, former undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment

Victoria Nuland, former assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs

The three senators said the interview requests were part of their ongoing inquiry into potential conflicts of interest and political influence by Ukraine, including Burisma, which employed Hunter Biden as a board member while his father was vice president. The chairmen have requested a response no later than Monday, Dec. 23.







Sen. Lindsey Graham: 'I assured' Trump his legacy would be more than impeachment Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Trump's closest allies, said Wednesday that he told the president his legacy would stand for more than just the expected House impeachment. "I talked to him today. I said, 'How you doing?'" Graham told reporters when asked how Trump was feeling. "He said, 'Well, I'm being impeached, but other than that, I'm OK.'" "I think he's worried about the effect it will have on the presidency itself," Graham added. "But I told him, 'Mr. President, when you look at the last week, we've accomplished some things that would be a great year for any normal president. Your legacy is going to now include being impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate, the question is will it be more than that,' and I'm sure, I assured him it would." Graham wants the Senate impeachment trial to be 'as short as possible' 01:28 Graham also said he would push for a quick trial in the Senate, adding that he would not call witnesses being sought by Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "We'll listen to the House case, allow the president to make comments through his legal team, then we'll vote, and the sooner the better for me," Graham said. "I've made up my mind about the accusations, I've seen the transcripts," he said, calling the testimony of Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and others "hearsay upon hearsay. I've never believed this was an impeachable offense."







Trump in 2008: It would've been 'wonderful' if Pelosi impeached Bush, but Clinton impeachment 'was nonsense' President Donald Trump is not a fan of the impeachment proceedings, but a decade ago he said it would have been "wonderful" if Nancy Pelosi had impeached a Republican predecessor, George W. Bush. In a 2008 interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, which went viral online on Wednesday, Trump said he was "surprised" Pelosi "didn't do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush." "It just seemed like she was really going to look to impeach Bush and get him out of office. Which personally I think would have been a wonderful thing," Trump said. Blitzer responded, "To impeach him?" "For the war," Trump said. "For the war! Well, he lied! He got us into the war with lies!" Trump then contrasted Bush with former President Bill Clinton, who was impeached. "I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant," Trump said. "And they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And yet Bush got us into this horrible war with lies, by lying. By saying they had WMDs, by saying all sorts of things that happened not to be true." Check out this exchange I had with then private citizen @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 15, 2008. We spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and he then offered his thoughts about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/mXlsG9SjbB — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 18, 2019 Fast-forward to 2014, and Trump spoke wistfully of the idea of impeaching then-President Barack Obama "He would be a mess," Trump said. "He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently." Here's video of Trump in 2014 saying what being impeached would do to Obama: "He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently." pic.twitter.com/WctYjnjsP1 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) December 18, 2019 On Wednesday, Trump and his administration fumed ahead of the House impeachment vote. The House is expected to adopt two articles of impeachment against Trump. "Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump tweeted. "A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!" "We are all mad," a White House official told NBC News, describing the president's reaction as one of "disbelief" that the process had reached this point.







McConnell hasn't coordinated with Pelosi on delivery of articles of impeachment Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's up to Speaker Pelosi on when they receive the articles of impeachment in the Senate and that he has not been coordinating with her on when they will be delivered. "You'd have to ask her when she's going to send them," he said.







Kellyanne Conway on impeachment vote: 'It's an add water and stir day' White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is watching the House impeachment debate but he doesn't see it as a stain on his legacy. "I think it's an add water and stir day," she said. "The proceeding is preordained." Conway said he does see it as a stain on the legacy of the people determined to remove him from office. "I think the day is solemn and sad, but not quite the way that the Democrats and Speaker Pelosi are describing it," she told reporters. "I think it's a sad, solemn day because it never should happen. You can't promise people treason, bribery, extortion, high crimes and misdemeanor, collusion, quid pro quos, and then come up with very spare, very specious articles of impeachment."






