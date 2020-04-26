Touch a shadow, 'You're it!': New routines as Denmark returns to school after lockdown Students in Denmark under the age of 12 returned to school on April 17th after one month of mandatory lockdown. Ziad Jaber / NBC News The little voices carried over the fence before they were visible: laughter, squealing, yelling. At Kongevejens Skole, a state primary school on the outskirts of the capital, kids playing together is a rare and welcome sight. Denmark reopened nurseries and primary schools last week after a month of lockdown and, so far, students are adapting to yet another new normal. On Thursday afternoon, the second graders at Kongevejens Skole were engaged in a heated game of tag. But instead of physically touching, they stepped on each other’s shadows instead. “Everything is new,” one second grade teacher, Marie Riber Sundgaard, told NBC News. "Even the games." Read the rest here. Share this -







India's Modi urges citizens follow lockdown as virus cases rise People line up to receive free food distributed during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Hyderabad, India earlier this week. Noah Seelam / AFP - Getty Images Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to strictly comply with the nationwide lockdown and maintain social distancing norms, as cases of virus mounted steadily in country of 1.3 billion people. Almost a month after lockdown measures were put in place Modi said in a radio address that the country was in the midst of a "war" and urged citizens to sustain the "people driven" fight and not be misled into believing the spread of the virus has been brought fully under control. "I will urge you that we should not be trapped into over-confidence and nurse the belief that in our city, in our village, in our streets, in our office, coronavirus has not reached and that is why it will not reach," Modi said. India's high population density, poor sanitation infrastructure, and high rates of internal migration has hastened the spread of the virus. in the country which reported 26,496 cases of COVID-19, and 824 deaths as of Sunday.







Spain's children allowed outside for the first time in six weeks As children prepared to go outside for the first time in six weeks, Spain recorded its lowest number of daily-recorded fatalities in a month on Sunday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday, which will allow children under 14, one hour of supervised outdoor activity per day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., within around a mile of their homes. In a televised address, Sanchez said Spaniards will be allowed out to exercise alone from May 2 if the number of deaths continues to fall. People living together will be permitted to take short walks together, he added. The number of daily virus-related deaths was 288 deaths on Sunday, according to the Spanish health ministry, bringing the total number to 23,190.







South Korea records 10 new infections as cases continue to slow South Korea has confirmed 10 new cases of the virus on Sunday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as the country's caseload continues to slow. The data brings the country's total to 10,728 confirmed cases, with 8,717 patients recovered. The additional cases reported Sunday marks the ninth day in a row that South Korea recorded daily increase below 20. South Korea had recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, but after an extensive testing campaign, the government has recently relaxed some of its social distancing rules. Officials have nonetheless raised worries, however, about possible transmissions by "quiet spreaders," according to the Associated Press.







U.K.'s Boris Johnson to return to work on Monday Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 that sent him to intensive care earlier this month, a government spokesperson confirmed. It comes just as Britain surpassed 20,000 deaths from the respiratory illness on Saturday. The U.K. has the fifth-highest death toll in the world, after the U.S., Italy, Spain and France. In Johnson's absence, Britain's government has faced growing criticism over low levels of virus testing, as well as complaints from health workers over a lack of sufficient protective gear.







China reports no deaths for 11th straight day China's National Health Commission reported no new deaths for the 11th day in a row on Sunday. It confirmed 11 new cases, bringing the total to 82,827 in the country — 77,394 of which have been reported fully recovered. Five of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, a northeastern border area with Russia that has seen a surge in infections. Another was in Guangdong province, a manufacturing and tech region bordering Hong Kong in the south. The other five cases were imported from overseas. As the number of reported new infections continue to remain low, China has started to lift restrictions on public life.







'I want my life back': Germans protest against lockdown German police wearing riot gear and face masks tussled with dozens of protesters demonstrating in central Berlin against the lockdown on public life on Saturday. Protesters shouted "I want my life back" and held up signs with slogans such as "Protect constitutional rights", and "Freedom isn't everything but without freedom, everything is nothing." Police said on Twitter they had arrested more than 100 people. Some protesters tried to keep a distance from each other, sitting on the ground and wearing masks, but others clustered together. Like dozens of countries around the globe, Germany has put in place strict curbs on public activity to slow transmission of COVID-19, imposing its lockdown on March 17. The protesters handed out newspapers entitled "Democratic Resistance", which said the coronavirus is an attempt to seize power by spreading fear. The papers quoted 127 doctors from around the world who question the need for strict lockdowns. Germany has the fifth-highest COVID-19 case total behind the U.S., Spain, Italy and France. It has, however, kept fatalities relatively low after early and extensive testing.







Cuba sends doctors to South Africa to combat coronavirus Cuba sent 216 healthcare workers to South Africa on Saturday, the latest of more than 20 medical brigades it has sent worldwide to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in what some call socialist solidarity and others medical diplomacy. The Communist-run country has sent around 1,200 healthcare workers largely to vulnerable African and Caribbean nations but also to rich European countries such as Italy that have been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus. The Trump administration has urged nations not to accept Cuba's medical missions, saying it exploits its workers, which Havana denies. But the calls have largely gone unheeded as overwhelmed healthcare systems have welcomed the help. Cuba, which has confirmed ,1337 cases of the virus at home and 51 deaths, has one of the world's highest number of doctors per capita and is renowned for its focus on prevention, community-oriented primary health care and preparedness to fight epidemics. South Africa has recorded 4,361 cases, including 86 deaths, with 161,004 people tested for the virus as of Saturday.






