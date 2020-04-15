Tour de France cycling race delayed due to pandemic Cycling's premier road race, the Tour de France, will be postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sport's ruling body, Union Cycliste Internationale, and a collection of event organizers agreed via video conference on Wednesday that the famous three-week race, originally due to start on June 27, will now take place from August 29 to September 20. British rider Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, said on Twitter the announcement was "some light at the end of the tunnel." Share this -







Eurovision 2020 venue now a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients A picture taken on Tuesday, April 14, shows a temporary hospital for COVID-19 infected patients at indoor sports arena Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, that was supposed to host Eurovision 2020 song contest, cancelled because of the pandemic. Pieter Stam de Jonge / AFP - Getty Images







'Downton Abbey' costume designers make medical scrubs Dress makers and costume designers from the British television series "Downton Abbey" are turning their hands to making medical scrubs to aid health workers during the coronavirus outbreak. "Our aim is to keep it local and to supply to the hospitals closest by. This should make things quicker, keep costs down and ideally keep any risk of contagion to a minimum," wrote costume designer Dulcie Scott on a GoFundMe page. Actor Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in the popular period drama, tweeted his pride for the creative effort. Couldn't be more proud of our #DowntonAbbey costume team who are #HelpingDressMedics. They now have almost 150 people across the UK making scrubs for medics. #fundraiserhttps://t.co/wNj64P0WLO pic.twitter.com/xTmsT0Akzr — Hugh Bonneville #FlattenTheCurve (@hughbon) April 10, 2020







A desperate scramble as COVID-19 families vie for plasma therapy Stephen Garcia's family is frantic. The auto-body worker, just 32-years-old, has been on a ventilator in a Los Angeles-area hospital for nearly two weeks, gravely ill with COVID-19, unresponsive — and unaware of the battle they're waging on his behalf. For days, Garcia's mother, his aunt and his girlfriend have pleaded with doctors at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center to try an experimental treatment — blood plasma from people recovered from COVID-19 — in hopes of saving his life. Read the full story here. Sonja Krauthoefer of the University Hospital Erlangen checks donated blood and plasma samples in Erlangen, Germany on April 7, 2020. Andreas Gebert / Reuters







Notre Dame's bell to mark fire anniversary and sync with clap for medics Notre Dame de Paris in the sunrise on the eve of the first anniversary of the violent fire that ravaged it.. THOMAS COEX / AFP - Getty Images Parisians, on Wednesday, will mark the one-year anniversary of a fire that devastated the city's ancient Notre Dame cathedral, while they clap to acknowledge the sacrifices of medical workers battling the coronavirus epidemic. One of the cathedral's bells will ring out over the capital city at 8 p.m. local time. That's the time when the French nightly begin clapping, cheering and banging on pots to pay tribute to their health workers. "It will be a signal of gathering and of resilience of a country facing obstacles," French culture minister, Franck Riester, told Le Figaro Daily on Tuesday.







'Skipping Sikh' challenges Britain to get active while on lockdown A 73-year-old British man armed with a jump rope, has launched a viral campaign to raise funds for the country's health care system and get people active during the coronavirus lockdown. Rajinder Singh, who refers to himself as the "Skipping Sikh," is challenging both young and old to go for walks, runs and, of course, skip in an effort to stay healthy during isolation. @StayInWorkOut here's my dad staying fit and healthy! pic.twitter.com/1qvqeTJ26H — Min Kaur (@minkaur5) April 7, 2020 And the public has been meeting his challenge, posting videos and photos of their activities across social media with the hashtag #skippingsikh. Singh's Just Giving fundraiser had also collected nearly £1,000 ($1,250) by early Wednesday.







Global criticism grows on Trump move to end WHO funding President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization has been met with severe criticism at home and abroad, with the United Nations' secretary-general saying "now is not the time" for such a drastic move while the coronavirus pandemic is gripping the globe. Read the full story here. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on April 14, 2020. Doug Mills / Pool via Getty Images







Official coronavirus death tolls are only an estimate, and that is a problem The dead, piled up around the globe, tell a tale. When the outbreak hit Spain, coffin makers couldn't keep up with the demand. In Italy, the bodies were stacked unceremoniously in the back of military vehicles and hauled away. As the coronavirus death toll in the United States mounts, experts can only estimate as to how high it will go. Accusations flew across continents as governments accused each other of lying about their coronavirus casualties. So while the official global death toll currently stands at more than 126,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, that number represents a mere estimate. Only countries with extensive testing can confirm their mortalities and, even in those with the necessary medical technologies, the simple act of counting the dead reflects the chaos that COVID-19 has wrought. Read the full story here. Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, on April 9, in Bronx, New York. John Minchillo / AP






