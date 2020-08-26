Track Hurricane Laura's path with our interactive map updated every ~3 hours with the latest storm projections (by @_Matt_Marshall & @seenigel ) https://t.co/B6MrIBJrLy pic.twitter.com/xk1vnlkIHh

Fear of coronavirus could give people under evacuation orders pause

A fear of getting sick with the coronavirus may make some people hesitant to go to shelters despite widespread evacuation orders.

“Hopefully it’s not that threatening to people, to lives, because people are hesitant to go anywhere due to COVID,” resident Robert Duffy said as he placed sandbags around his home in Morgan City, Louisiana. “Nobody wants to sleep on a gym floor with 200 other people. It’s kind of hard to do social distancing.”

Officials urged people to stay with relatives or in hotel rooms to avoid spreading the virus. Buses were stocked with protective equipment and disinfectant, and they would carry fewer passengers to keep people apart, Texas officials said.

Shelters opened with cots set farther apart to curb coronavirus infections. People planning to enter shelters were told to bring just one bag of personal belongings each, and a mask to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Fearing that some residents might not want to evacuate, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said those in southwest Louisiana need to reach wherever they intend to ride out the storm by noon Wednesday.

You only have a few hours to prepare and evacuate for #HurricaneLaura. Wherever you are by noon is where you’ll have to ride out the storm. Be smart and be safe. #lagov #lawx #Laura pic.twitter.com/oAAkwGQsC6 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 26, 2020