Trading halted on NYSE for second time in one morning

Trading was halted on the New York Stock Exchange just minutes after the opening bell on Thursday after President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus epidemic led to a massive sell-off that triggered a circuit breaker, which stops all trading for a 15-minute period.

The S&P 500 plunged by 7 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,700 points.

The sell-off came after Trump’s Oval Office address Wednesday night failed to satisfy traders who were hoping for more concrete steps to stanch any economic slowdown from the viral outbreak.

It was the second time trading was temporarily halted on Thursday morning, after all three major averages sank below the 5 percent "limit down" marker in premarket activity.