Trading halted on Wall Street for fourth time in two weeks

Trading was halted on Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon, after the S&P 500 fell by 7 percent, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker, the fourth in two weeks.

All three major indices have suffered a grim week, with stocks spiraling downward despite a series of sweeping measures intended to address the growing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 1,600 points after trading was paused, settling at 19,576. The blue-chip index has now lost all of its gains since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2017.