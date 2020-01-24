Trial resumes with Jeffries' arguments on alleged Ukraine pressure campaign The trial resumed at 7:14 p.m. McConnell said after consulting with Schiff they will be going until around 10:30 p.m. tonight, so they will take a short break around the midpoint. At 7:15 p.m., Jeffries resumed arguments. He ran through the series of events surrounding Trump's July call with Zelenskiy, reading text messages and call logs that took place on the alleged diplomatic backchannel in Ukraine. Democrats had Taylor Gourmet sandwiches for dinner (Schumer says he actually had steak and potatoes homemade by his wife), and Republicans had Carmine's Italian food. Share this -







What's Trump up to today? What's the latest from the defense team? Bubbling up tonight: what their opening arguments will look like starting Saturday. Behind the scenes, we continue to hear about the president's desire to have his broader team aggressively rebut the impeachment managers' arguments. And officials at the White House have blasted reporters with no fewer than fifteen emails over the course of the day trying to make their case. So where's the president now? He's on the ground in South Florida at his Doral resort, getting ready to speak with party bigwigs at the RNC winter retreat. It'd be shocking if he didn't mention his impeachment trial tonight. Based on new reporting this morning, there's "huge frustration" on the part of the president and his allies that the House managers still have today and tomorrow to present arguments before the defense can formally begin its rebuttal so it puts a big emphasis on messaging. You should expect to see another full-court press from the president's defense team during breaks, and from his allies in Congress on TV today. The strategic teams have been huddling twice daily ahead of arguments as well, and the president has been working the phones with his allies. Overall, though, multiple sources say the president has generally been pleased with his defense team's presentations (though those only took place on Tuesday during the rules debates.)







Weekend impeachment trial to start early, GOP senator says Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., offered more definitive guidance to the trial schedule for Saturday, when Trump's team is set to begin arguments in his defense. Thune said proceedings are likely to begin around 9 a.m. ET, though it could be "closer to 8 than 9" or "closer to 9 than 10." Thune said he expects arguments to wrap by early afternoon. "I'd say noon-ish," he said, noting that giving people time to catch flights was a consideration.







Break for dinner (and cake) The trial recessed for a "30-minute" dinner break shortly before 6:30 p.m. There is also cake for Sen. Tom Carper's birthday. Spotted heading up near the Senate chamber/dinner area - a birthday cake for @SenatorCarper pic.twitter.com/Xvc4IpFofH — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) January 23, 2020







Sen. Brown says 'puppy dog' McConnell, moderate Republicans are 'in lockstep' with Trump Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, excoriated McConnell and moderate Republican senators on Thursday, saying they are doing "Trump's bidding" by excluding key witnesses from the impeachment trial. "This is not a real trial, it's a sham trial, if Senate Republicans — including the moderates — that they're unwilling to have witnesses," he said. "They can blame Jerry Nadler, they can blame anyone they want, but the Republican rules, McConnell is doing Trump's bidding." He added: "I'm sure Trump told him to do this. McConnell is sort of like a puppy dog, follows along, and they refused to have any witnesses. How do you have a real trial without witnesses?" Brown said he did not think any moderate Republicans would end up supporting Democrats' calls for witnesses. "All of them are in lockstep sort of following whatever Mitch McConnell tells them, who does whatever Donald Trump tells them and we don't have witnesses," he said. "I think that speaks for itself." Brown said he wants to see people who were in the room with the president who can testify first-hand about what they saw. Nadler, the House Judiciary chair and one of the seven impeachment managers, has called the trial a cover-up for not having key witnesses testify.







What they're reading and other ways senators are coping with Thursday As the trial arguments stretched through the day, so did some of the senators, while others busied themselves by catching up on their reading lists. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., read a hardcover book — "Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America" by Kimberley Strassel (whom Trump recommended for the Pulitzer Prize), according to her press secretary — and earlier in the day was underlining passages. A copy of Victor Davis Hanson's "The Case for Trump" was visible beneath it. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, had several books piled up on his desk, though he was busy taking pages of notes. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, sat with a blanket on her lap. Elsewhere in the chamber, Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., stood behind his chair for about 20 minutes, while Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., rose for just a quick minute to stretch his legs. Bill Cassidy, R-La. — who had a fascinating explanation for why milk is one of two beverages allowed on the chamber floor — paced in the back of the room as he listened to Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, make the House managers' case.







Sekulow says White House could use documents it withheld from the House last year Sekulow, during the first break Thursday, was asked if the White House would use any of the documents the administration refused to turn over to House impeachment investigators last year in its defense. "Look, the White House will use, and we will use, appropriate documents that will be admissible to what this record is," he said.







Schiff argues Rudy was always under Trump's direction: 'Not some Svengali' Schiff, the first manager to speak after the first break ended, is now making the point that while Giuliani was busy maneuvering in Ukraine last year — a picture painted by managers yesterday — he wasn't doing so on his own motives. Rather, Schiff argued, he was doing so because Trump had directed him to. "It's important to emphasize that Rudy Giuliani is not some Svengali here who has the president under his control," Schiff said. "There may be an effort to say, OK, 'the human hand grenade here, Rudy Giuliani, it's all his fault. He had the president in his grip and even though the U.S. intelligence agencies and the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee and everyone else told the president time after time this is nonsense, the Russians interfered, not the Ukrainians, that he just couldn't shake himself of what he was hearing from Rudy Giuliani.'" "You can say a lot of things about President Trump, but he is not led by the nose by Rudy Giuliani," Schiff said. The point may be designed to preempt any effort by Trump's defense team to pin the whole Ukraine affair on Giuliani, and only Giuliani. Schiff: Trump 'is not led by the nose by Rudy Giuliani' Jan. 23, 2020 01:18






