Balderson thanks Trump after weekend trip to stump for special election bid

Ohio Republican Troy Balderson celebrated the "major excitement" President Trump brought to Ohio this weekend when he held a campaign rally meant to boost Balderson in Tuesday's special election.

But he refused to entertain concerns that hugging Trump tight in the suburban district could have unintended consequenses in his bid against Democrat Danny O'Connor.

Balderson spoke with reporters, including MSNBC corespondent Garrett Haake, as he hit the phones less than a day before the special election to replace retired Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio.

"He definitely brought major excitement. And they were excited to see him up here," he said of how his would-be constituents reacted to Trump's trip.

"I was very honored and humbled to have the president of the United States here for me."

Balderson brushed aside repeated questions about whether appearing with Trump could hurt his standing with moderate voters. Instead, he argued that the full-court press by the administration that brought both Trump and Vice President Pence to the district moved the needle "more positively" for his campaign.

The Republican is looking to hold onto the once-reliably red district and fend off a tough challenge from O'Connor. Outside Republican groups have poured millions into the district in the hopes of boosting Balderson and avoiding an embarrassing loss just three months before Election Day.

Ben Kamisar

Mike Memoli

Landrieu successor cool on his potential 2020 bid

NEW ORLEANS — Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu has stirred speculation for months that he harbors presidential aspirations, thanks to his success as a Democratic officeholder in a deep red state and his eloquent pleas to bring down Confederate monuments.

But Landrieu’s successor in the mayor’s office here sounds conspicuously cool to the idea of him mounting a 2020 bid, and spent the weekend sounding out other White House hopefuls who she said would make “great candidates.”

“There are a lot of good people throughout this country who have been on the ground and who haven’t been talking it, but they’ve been walking it. And I would love to see them surface at a level to where we see them in 2020,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told NBC News.

In an interview during the left-leaning Netroots Nation gathering over the weekend, Cantrell said that she had a good relationship with Landrieu, having partnered with him on various issues while she served on the city council during his two terms as mayor, from 2010-2018. Cantrell joined the city council in 2012.

Pressed as to whether Landrieu specifically should be part of the 2020 conversation, Cantrell demurred.

“I think he has an opportunity. And I would love to see that opportunity move forward, along with others,” she said.

Cantrell gave a passionate address at the Netroots conference about the significance of her 2017 victory, becoming the first woman elected mayor in New Orleans’ 300 year history. It was a tribute, she said, to the power of grassroots organizing and the mobilized progressive movement. This year’s conference put a spotlight on Cantrell and other newly-elected African American mayors, especially those in deeply red states.

Landrieu, who is white, did not attend the Netroots gathering. He did participate in a meeting convened by the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way weeks earlier that focused on how Democrats should appeal to the middle

Asked what would set her mayorship apart from Landrieu’s, Cantrell said “inclusion.”

“Listening,” she said. “Because people are the world’s greatest experts on where they live and what resources they need to be connected to. And that’s what I do best. And not only listening, but that has to at the end of the day turn into real action. And that’s what I’m about.”

Cantrell met with several of the potential 2020 hopefuls who spoke at the Netroots gathering, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio. Cantrell said they would all be “great candidates,” but seemed particularly focused on the female hopefuls.

“I do believe that the spirit of the woman is real. And we’re seeing that demonstrated again throughout this country,” she said. “Women have that natural ability to be ego-less — not focused on themselves but focused on people. That’s what I would love to see emerge out of all of this.”

Ben Kamisar

Tennessee Dem highlights praise from Corker, other supportive Republicans in new Senate ad

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, D-Tenn., is looking to build some bipartisan appeal with a new digital ad campaign that highlights "what Republicans are saying about Phil Bredesen."

The 60 second spot is a compilation of praise from Tennessee Republicans like political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes, Sen. Bob Corker,  Rep. Chuck Fleischman, former state Rep. Debra Maggart and former GOP administration aide Bill Phillips. The campaign will be targeting independent and Republican voters with the six-figure buy. 

Even after Corker endorsed Republican Rep. Marsha Blckburn's campaign, after a brief flirtation with foregoing retirement and running again when she emerged as the frontrunner to replace him, Corker has spoken highly of Bredesen. 

This is the first time Bredesen's campaign is using that praise in paid advertising. 

"Phil Bredesen is a friend of mine, okay. I have worked with him for 23 years. We worked together to bring the Titans to our state," Corker says in video from an April interview used in the new ad. 

"When I became a senator and he was governor, we brought Volkswagen to our state. And he was a very good mayor, very good governor, very good businessperson."

Blackburn's camp has sought to push back against Bredesen's bipartisan claims by pointing to her support of President Trump and arguing that the Democrat will be too in line with his own party leadership to represent the conservative state. 

Alex Seitz-Wald

Hillary Clinton boosts congressional candidate in crowded Michigan Democratic primary

Hillary Clinton, who has kept a low-profile on the campaign trail this year, recorded a robocall for a Democratic congressional candidate in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's crowded Democratic primary. 

The call, which will hit voters' phones Monday night, supports former Obama administration official Haley Stevens, who is locked in a five-way Democratic race in Michigan's 11th  Congressional District.

President Donald Trump narrowly carried the suburban Detroit district in 2016. And the seat's current occupant, Republican Rep. Dave Trott, is retiring, so Democrats think they have a good shot at flipping it.

The robocall is one of just a few public actions Clinton has taken to support candidates since her defeat in the 2016 presidential race, especially in intra-party nominating contests. She previously recorded a robocall for a Nevada gubernatorial candidate ahead of that state's primary in June.

And Clinton's new political group, Onward Together, has donated the maximum $5,000 to 19 House candidates and four secretary of state candidates, according to Federal Election Commission reports.  

"I am deeply honored to have her support in my bid for Congress,” said Stevens, who worked on the Obama administration rescue of the auto industry during the Great Recession. “Secretary Clinton’s relentless fight for women and working families motivated an entire generation of public servants."

Ben Kamisar

Klobuchar: 'There is racism' in the justice system

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a former prosecutor discussed as a possible presidential candidate in 2020, admitted that "there is racism" in the American justice system while defending the many good actors who work to keep America safe.

"For people who have been victimized and have been a victim of crime, they need a criminal justice system that works for them. And I have worked with a lot of very good prosecutors and very good police officers that do some of the hardest jobs every day," she said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"But we know that there is racism in the system that needs to be fixed, that's why we have started instituting body cameras, which is a great solution, doing things on eyewitness ID, and I think the solutions are there for us. We just have to reform the system."

Klobuchar's comments came in response to those from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another potential Democratic presidential candidate. Warren told a crowd in New Orleans on Friday that the criminal justice system is "racist," arguing black Americans face higher rates of being jailed for drug-related crimes, according to reports from the speech. 

Criminal justice reform is a significant issue on the stump for Democrats, particularly as broad, bipartisan efforts on reform stall in Congress. 

Ben Kamisar

GOP strategist: Running to Trump in primary could be 'anchor around your neck' in general

Republican candidates who sprint toward President Trump in contentious primaries are doing so at their own general election peril, GOP strategist Mike Murphy told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. 

Surveying the party's electoral map, where key primaries have turned into Trump litmus tests, Murphy lamented how Trump's hold on the GOP has flipped the script in primaries. 

Before Trump, he said, candidates wanted to cement an "issue profile you can also use in the general election." 

"Now, you come out of this thing from the Trump church in the Republican primary with a big Trump halo," he said. 

"But in the general election, Democrats all hate Trump and among independents, he's mostly upside-down. So what is your magic light sword in the primary becomes an anchor around your neck in the general."

Murphy, who is a frequent critic of Trump, specifically addressed the dynamics in Florida's GOP gubernatorial primary. There, Rep. Ron DeSantis has caught fire thanks to Trump's endorsement and appears to be pulling ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who had long been groomed for the governor's mansion. 

DeSantis made his fealty to Trump clear in an ad released last week where he jokingly taught his children to "build the wall" with blocks and to mimic Trump's catchphrases. 

Putnam, by comparison, is running an ad framing DeSantis as a career politician and hitting him for raising taxes. 

Murphy said that while Putnam's ad may have been effective in a previous political era, "issues have been pushed out for this cult of personality." 

"You have a guy running in the Republican primary for governor of Florida, a state surrounded by oceans, talking about federally building a wall essentially in Texas," he said. 

"And guess what? In the primary, it's going to work."

Ben Kamisar

Dem group uses Jim Jordan allegations in new special election ad

Democrats are borrowing from the Republican playbook in a new ad ahead of Tuesday's Ohio special election to tie the GOP candidate to the embattled Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. 

A new, five-figure, digital spot released by American Bridge admonishes Republican Troy Balderson over not releasing a stance on Jordan's bid for House speaker in light of allegations he ignored sexual abuse while coaching college wrestling decades ago. 

Ohio State is investigating abuse allegations against a former university doctor and a handful of Jordan's former wrestles say he knew about the abuse but failed to act. NBC News reported Wednesday that a retired Ohio State wrestling coach asked some of those wrestlers to recant their accusations.  

"Seven former student athletes say Jim Jordan turned a blind eye to sexual abuse at Ohio State," the ad's narrator says.  Does Troy Balderson stand with the victims or with Jim Jordan?"

The ad is reminiscent of the long-held Democratic strategy to turn House races into a referendum on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, one of the more unpopular political figures in the country. The attacks on Jordan are unique because of the seriousness of the allegations he faces, and the fact that the scandal is currently enveloping one of the state's top employers. 

Balderson is running against Democrat Danny O'Connor, in the Tuesday special election to replace retired Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi. 

 

Ben Kamisar

Poll shows Ohio special election deadlocked days before Trump visit

Ohio's 12th Congressional District special election is a toss up in a new poll that dropped hours after President Trump announced a trip to help the GOP hold onto the district. 

Monmouth University's new poll finds the race within the margin of error no matter how the pollsters modeled the electorate. 

GOP state Sen. Troy Balderson holds a slim lead with standard midterm turnout and low turnout models, while Democrat Danny O'Connor is up one point if projecting for a surge in Democratic votes. 

That represents a tightening from Monmouth's polling last month, which showed Balderson with the edge, thanks in part to a boost in O'Connor support from independent voters. 

The poll exemplifies the concerns for Republicans, who fear that an embarrassing loss in a district long-held by the GOP could deal a blow to the party going into the November midterms. 

Trump's Saturday rally is part of the GOP's full-court press in the Columbus-area district. 

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in the district for Balderson this week, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich endorsed the GOP candidate in a show of party unity. 

National Republicans have also boosted Balderson by spending more than $3.3 million on television ads.

In the final days, Republicans have leaned on a familiar playbook, tying Democrat Danny O'Connor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. While O'Connor has said from the start of his campaign he wants new leadership in both parties, he admitted during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews last week that he'll support whoever the Democratic Party coalesces around for speaker. 

Republicans are accusing O'Connor of going back on his word down the stretch and tying him to Pelosi while Balderson's own closing ad is a positive spot meant to push back against Democratic attacks.

But Democrats are brushing aside the attacks, with O'Connor standing by his call for new leadership in his own closing ad and Democrats hammering Balderson with messaging on health care and retirement.

Lauren Egan

Blackburn poised to make history as first GOP statewide nominee

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. – running to fill retiring Sen. Bob Corker's U.S. Senate seat – dislikes being called "congresswoman."

Instead, she prefers "Congressman Blackburn," because "it's the name of the job," she told Yahoo News earlier this year.

Despite Blackburn's disinterest in highlighting her gender, she is on track to make history in Tennessee's primary on Thursday. Running largely unopposed, Blackburn is set to become the first woman in the state to win a Republican nomination for statewide office. (The only two elected statewide positions in Tennessee are governor and U.S. Senate.)

Only one other woman in Tennessee history has won statewide party nomination for Senate. In 1978, Jane Eskind was elected as the Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. Howard Baker. Eskind lost.

Tennessee is one of just seven states that has never elected a female senator or governor. And only six women have been elected to the U.S. House from the state – Blackburn is one of them. Three of the other woman were elected to fill a vacancy caused by the death of a husband and did not run for a second term.

As Blackburn gears up to try and make history again this November, she faces a tough battle against former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen, who's certain to be the Democratic nominee running for Corker's seat.

Although Blackburn is paving the way for women in Tennessee, she is less popular among female voters than Bredesen. According to a Vanderbilt University poll, 46 percent of Tennessee women view Blackburn favorably, compared with 72 percent of women who have a positive view of Bredesen.

Blackburn's aversion to running a campaign focused on gender stands in contrast to many Democrats who are seeking office in this "Year of the Woman." While some Democratic women have produced viral videos highlighting their gender and accomplishments, Blackburn told Washington Post that "I don't campaign on the gender issue."

Two other Republican women also have a chance at Tennessee history this Thursday: Rep. Diane Black (who like Blackburn also goes by "congressman") and State House Speaker Beth Harwell are competing in a crowded primary field for governor.

Although Tennessee Democrats have women running for state and local offices, there are no women vying for the Democratic nomination for senate or governor.

Ali Vitali

Bernie Sanders endorses Andrew Gillum in FL-GOV

Bernie Sanders has endorsed Florida gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum four weeks before the contested Democratic primary in the state. 

In a tweet, Sanders wrote "As governor, @AndrewGillum will work to provide health care for all through a Medicare-for-All program, raise the minimum wage, invest in sustainable energy, improve education, make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share of taxes, and be welcoming to immigrants."

Gillum has led the charge knocking his opponents — specifically frontrunner Gwen Graham — for not being liberal enough in their policy prescriptions and past political votes.

In a statement, Gillum said Sanders "has been an unapologetic fighter for everyday working people standing up to the special interests. From Medicare-for-All, to a $15 minimum wage, his ideas and platform have become the Democratic Party’s north star on economic justice for those who need it most."

This primary is on August 28th, so Sanders’ endorsement comes right as candidates begin the sprint to the finish. A Mason-Dixon poll had Gillum in fourth place with 10 percent. Graham (27 percent), Philip Levine (18 percent), Jeff Greene (12 percent), and Chris King (7 percent) rounded out the full pack. 

