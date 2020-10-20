Trump abruptly ends '60 Minutes' interview, taunts CBS' Lesley Stahl President Trump abruptly ended a taped interview at the White House with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl on Tuesday and taunted the veteran CBS News journalist in tweets. "I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about," the president tweeted. He also called the interview a " terrible Electoral Intrusion" in another tweet. He then posted a short video making light of Stahl not wearing a mask while appearing to talk with producers for the show at the White House. CBS said Stahl had been wearing a mask as she entered the White House and up to the time of the interview. "You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes," Trump said early in his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night. "You'll get such a kick out of it, you're going to get a kick out of it. Leslie Stahl is not going to be happy.” One source told NBC News that the president and Stahl spoke on-camera for more than 40 minutes. The president, during what the source called a “natural breaking point in the conversation,” told Stahl: "I think you have what you need." The interview is described by the source as “testy at times.” “He gave them more than 45 minutes for a show that’s one hour and will also feature an interview with Pence, Harris, and Biden. They went way over, so he wrapped and didn’t do the walk-and-talk," another source told NBC News. The interview is set to air this Sunday on CBS. Share this -







Trump goes to the videotape on fracking at Pennsylvania rally As expected, President Trump told his Erie, Pennsylvania, crowd that a Joe Biden victory would spell disaster for fracking and mining in the state, which is critical to their economy. “So much for the American dream. And, Joe Biden will ban fracking and abolish it in Pennsylvania. How many times did he say your fracking and mining industries will be outlawed, exiled, eradicated, and totally extinguished?" Trump said. "Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to ban fracking.” While Biden has said he will not ban fracking, his position is complicated. In a new move for his rallies, Trump played the crowd a video montage of news clips of Biden and Kamala Harris speaking against fracking. The video was the exact same video debuted at Vice President Mike Pence’s event last on Saturday in Pennsylvania and again yesterday at his additional event in the state. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to ban fracking in Pennsylvania and America, killing American jobs.



Let them tell you ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oc9KcxmDUe — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 17, 2020 Share this -







McConnell signals Senate Republicans don’t want bigger Covid relief bill before election Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told his fellow Republican members in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is “encouraging” the White House to wait until after the November 3 election to reach an agreement on a Covid-19 relief package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to three sources familiar with the conversation. McConnell was responding to a question from a GOP senator facing re-election who pressed the need to go home to campaign after next Monday’s full Senate vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The Majority Leader indicated that he agreed that Republican members need to campaign, and that the unknown of a package is too unpredictable so close to Election Day. He added that the final price tag, policy specifics and timing of any potential deal are still far from clear. Shortly after his private comments, McConnell told reporters that if there is a deal struck in the ongoing negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, he would bring that bill to the floor of the Senate, but he suggested too many steps remain and he didn’t indicate a timeline. Click here for the full story. Share this -







NYPD on Election Day security in NYC The NYPD vows a safe Election Day with uniformed officers at every polling location and a focus on physical threats as well as cyber threats, top department officials said Tuesday. NYPD’s four-star Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that “if anyone tries to interfere with peoples’ right to vote we will take action” and that voting is a “sacred right” for all Americans. Both Monahan and Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller said that the NYPD had received no specific or credible threats to the election but noted the heightened political rhetoric and attention to this year’s vote. The department is teaming up with a FBI cyber command post, the New York City Board of Elections, and their own Intelligence Bureau to monitor cyber events across the U.S. to make sure the online threat to election day is monitored and responded to as well. Right now, they’re focused on DDOS attacks, Ransomware incidents, and analyzing suspicious IP addresses as part of that effort. Share this -







Mute point: Debate co-chair defends mic-cutting decision The co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday defended the group's decision to mute microphones for parts of Thursday's debate, saying the organization is just trying to enforce rules the Trump and Biden campaigns have already agreed to. The CPD announced Monday night it would cut off Donald Trump and Joe Biden's microphones while their opponent delivers initial two-minute answers on each topic at the Nashville debate, a decision the president told reporters he thought was "very unfair." In an interview Tuesday on MSNBC, CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf noted the campaigns previously had agreed their candidates would give their opponent two minutes of uninterrupted time to answer each of the initial six topic questions. "Both parties agreed before the first debate and also agreed again before the second," Fahrenkopf told Ayman Mohyeldin. "If you watched the first debate, it's easy to see those rules were not followed, even though they'd agreed to," Fahrenkopf said, referring to last month's chaotic faceoff between Trump and Biden, which featured both candidates, but mostly the president, interrupting and trying to talk over each other. One TV anchor described it as "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck." Click here for the full story Share this -







Democratic lawmakers say Postal Service blocked access to facilities Democratic lawmakers told the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Postal Service has blocked them from inspecting the agency's facilities in the lead up to the presidential election. Though the newspaper did not say how many lawmakers nationwide were denied access to Postal Service facilities, they report that at least five Democrats said they were blocked from entering and given inconsistent reasons by the federal agency with only 14 days remaining until Nov. 3. Though he was able to visit a large mail processing plant just before the 2018 election, Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., said the Postal Service told him this time that it could be considered a violation of the Hatch Act for him to enter nonpublic areas of their facilities within 45 days of an election. The Hatch Act forbids federal employees from engaging in political activity. “These are phony-baloney excuses. It’s not like I’m trying to get into Area 51 or something,” Pascrell said. U.S. Postal Service police previously barred Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., from entering two mail sorting facilities in Florida early last month. In response to recent complaints from lawmakers, the Postal Service said its staff had arranged for more than 60 visits from congressional lawmakers since June and maintained its “ongoing commitment to transparency and oversight.” “The Postal Service has been, and will continue to be, responsive to the Congress’s legislative needs in providing information on postal matters, while also protecting our legitimate institutional prerogatives,” the agency said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. Share this -





