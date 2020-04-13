Trump administration seeks delay in Census deadlines
The Trump administration has asked Congress to delay U.S. Census delivery deadlines because of difficulties amid the coronavirus epidemic, the president and other officials said Monday.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a statement that there was a conference call arranged by the White House on Monday about the requested delay. She said that members need more information that the administration has been willing to provide. The director of the census bureau was not on the call, Maloney said.
The administration anticipates completing the count by Oct. 31, which would be a delay of around three months, Maloney said. She also said the administration is seeking legislation allowing it to delay the deadline to deliver apportionment counts to Trump from Dec. 31 to April 30, 2021; and to delay the deadline to deliver redistricting data to the states from March 31, 2021, to July 31, 2021.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement Monday that field data collection activities were temporarily suspended in March, and field offices are eyed to be reactivated June 1. They said the requested delay is to ensure an accurate count.
Trump's 'opening our country council' still lacks any business leaders
With just under 24 hours to go before President Donald Trump officially announces his "opening our country council," no corporate leaders have yet lent their names to the business task force — and it remains unknown which, if any, executives are keen to be formally associated with a team handling such a tricky transition, senior business executives told NBC News.
"We're going to boom," Trump said at a news briefing Monday night. "It's going to go quickly. Our people want to get back to work, and I think there's pent-up demand."
The group's official formation provisionally includes people Trump described as economic experts, medical professionals, elected leaders and members of the business community.
Mom of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
MINNEAPOLIS — Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus. She was 59.
The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered.
A native of the Dominican Republic, Cruz-Towns was a fixture at Timberwolves games from the start of her son’s NBA career. He was the first overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky.
"They were not initially deemed an essential business," Demings told reporters on Monday. "With some conversation with the governor's office, regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open."
President Donald Trump's gripes with the media and his political opponents took center stage on Monday during the daily White House coronavirus briefing following a weekend of tough reporting on his administration's handling of the pandemic.
"Everything we did was right," Trump told reporters, after playing a campaign-style video defending the White House's response to the crisis.
The lack of any new information about the coronavirus task force's response during first half hour of the briefing, which was focused almost entirely on the president's complaints about tough news coverage and critical remarks by political opponents, prompted networks such as CNN and MSNBC to cut off live coverage of the event.
FDA clears first saliva test to diagnose coronavirus
Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear new tests and therapies to fight the outbreak, the New Jersey university said Monday. The test initially will be available through hospitals and clinics affiliated with the school. The announcement comes as communities across the U.S. continue to struggle with testing to help track and contain the coronavirus.
‘I’m scared for my child’: Coronavirus hits Louisiana juvenile detention centers
At Louisiana's four secure juvenile detention facilities, 27 youths and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Mothers of children incarcerated in these facilities say they're growing increasingly alarmed by what they're hearing from their kids, as the state has shared little information.
“I just sit by the phone and I wait and I pray, and I wait and I pray, and that's all I can do as a mom," said Nicole Hingle, whose son Jace, 17, is being held at the Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans. "I wait for my son to call, and I just pray that my worst fear doesn’t come to reality.”
A spokeswoman for Louisiana's governor said that the state's Office of Juvenile Justice is “reviewing all youth in its custody and working with the courts to determine the most proper placement to maintain their physical health, as well as maintain public safety.”
But Renée Slajda, communications director for Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, an advocacy group, said it’s unclear when those cases will be reviewed.
“We’ve seen no urgency around that,” she said, “and time is of the essence.”
Dr. Fauci attempted to correct comments he had made in an interview that appeared to criticize President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with CNN, Fauci detailed "pushback" to early ideas of a shutdown in the U.S. In a press briefing, Fauci called that a "wrong choice of words."
The Associated Press
4h ago / 10:26 PM UTC
Could old vaccines for other germs protect against coronavirus?
Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they could provide a little stopgap protection against COVID-19 until a more precise shot arrives.
It may sound odd: Vaccines are designed to target a specific disease. But vaccines made using live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to boost the immune system’s first line of defense, a more general way to guard against germs. And history books show that sometimes translates into at least some cross-protection against other, completely different bugs.