Trump administration warns of 20 percent unemployment rate
WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials warned Senate Republicans Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. could cause the unemployment rate to reach 20 percent, according to two sources familiar with the discussion.
Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled
We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB
Savannah Guthrie joined much of the country in working from home on Wednesday.
She co-anchored "TODAY" from her basement for precautionary reasons after feeling a little under the weather.
"Here's what happened: I wasn't feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?" she said on-air. "So in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC's medical team."
The number of cases worldwide now stands at 201,634, with more than 8,000 deaths recorded.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in mainland China has slowed, with just 13 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, 12 of which were imported. Chinese officials are now focusing on stopping the virus from coming back into the country from abroad.
The World Health Organization's differ slightly, and stand at 179,111 confirmed cases and 7,426 deaths globally, the organization said a report released Tuesday.
The WHO called earlier this week on all countries to ramp up their testing programs as the best way to slow down the advance of the virus.
Pop stars hold online concerts for fans forced inside by coronavirus
A slew of musicians turned to Instagram on Tuesday to entertain their fans, many of whom are in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
John Legend was joined by wife Chrissy Teigen for a live online concert on his Instagram page to raise awareness about how to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Country star Keith Urban performed his own half-hour concert on Instagram, accompanied by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman. During the concert, Urban said he was due to perform live on Tuesday, but coronavirus interrupted those plans, so he chose to play for his 2.3 million fans online instead.
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin also hosted a 20-minute livestream on Instagram and took song requests from fans. Martin said his band members were stuck in different countries because of border closures so they couldn't perform together.
Saudi Arabia to convene virtual G-20 summit on coronavirus
Saudi Arabia will convene an extraordinary G-20 summit next week amid the growing coronvirus pandemic.
The summit, which will take place virtually, will focus on coordinating a response to COVID-19 and its human and economic effects.
Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies, said the group's leaders will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy.
Saudi Arabian officials said Tuesday that mosques would no longer be open for the customary five daily prayers or for Friday congregations as the number of cases in the country reached 118.
WHO: 'Aggressive measures' against coronavirus needed in Southeast Asia
The World Health Organization is asking countries in Southeast Asia to scale up their coronavirus response and take "aggressive measures" to combat the virus as the number of confirmed cases in the region has reached nearly 500.
“The situation is evolving rapidly," said the WHO's Southeast Asia Regional Director, Poonam Khetrapal Singh. "We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people."
Eight of the 11 countries in the region have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, according to the WHO.
So far, Thailand has the most cases at 177, with Indonesia close behind with 134 and India with 125. Cases have also been confirmed in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
These numbers are increasing quickly, the WHO warned, and some countries are clearly heading towards community transmission of COVID-19.