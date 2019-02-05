Trump adversary Xavier Becerra to 'go for the fences' in Spanish-language rebuttal

When California's attorney general counters the president’s State of the Union address with the Democrats' Spanish language rebuttal on Tuesday, it won’t be the first time Xavier Becerra has taken swings at Donald Trump's policies. According to Democrats, Becerra has filed more than 100 legal actions — 45 of them lawsuits — against the Trump administration.

Becerra will deliver his response live on Spanish-language media outlets Tuesday night -- the first time the Spanish-language Democratic response has been delivered live, a Democratic aide said. NBC News' sister network Telemundo, as well as Univision, will air his speech after the president's 9 p.m. EST speech ends.

Becerra told NBC News that those who tune in can expect some tough talk: "I always go for the fences, and this won't be any different.” He added that Americans "don't have to be hoodwinked on what the true state of the union is when it's not so good.”

