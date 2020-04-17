Trump announces $19 billion relief program for farmers

Trump says some state orders are 'too tough', stands by tweet encouraging anti-lockdown groups WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday encouraged an anti-lockdown group that is scheduled to protest in Minnesota against stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus and he appeared to back such efforts in other states, arguing that "elements" of some state regulations were "just too tough." “I think elements of what they’ve done are just too tough," Trump said at the daily White House press briefing Friday evening when asked about a tweet — "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" — that he posted earlier in the day. Trump told reporters that he felt "very comfortable" with his tweet, adding that "these are people expressing their views" and "they seem to be very responsible people to me, you know, they’ve been treated a little bit rough.” A group that calls itself "Liberate Minnesota" was held a protest Friday afternoon outside Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's residence in St. Paul to protest his announcement that he would extend his stay-at-home order to May 4. Click here for the full story. Share this -







NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks Commissioner Adam Silver said it remains impossible for the NBA to make any decisions about whether to resume this season and it's unclear when that will change. But in a clear sign that at least some of the 259 remaining regular-season games that were not played because of the coronavirus pandemic will not be rescheduled, the league announced Friday it will withhold 25 percent of player pay starting with their May 15 checks. The salary decision was made with the National Basketball Players Association, and the league said it would "provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule" if games are officially canceled or the rest of the season is totally lost. Players will be paid in full May 1. The cutback in salary has been expected for some time in response to the NBA's shutdown that started March 11, and has no end in sight.







'COVID toes' often appear in patients with no other symptoms Another unexpected condition related to the virus has captured the attention of researchers. Dubbed "COVID toes" by the dermatology community, it can look like "purple lesions" on feet or hands, Dr. Esther Freeman, a dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. The condition usually starts with red or purple discoloration, and the skin may become raised or develop ulcerations, according to Freeman. It can be on hands, too. It often appears in younger patients with no other symptoms. It's unclear how common the symptom. Freeman is running an international registry to document COVID-19 patients' range of dermatologic conditions. The registry launched last week in collaboration with the American Academy of Dermatology. Read the full story here







Seattle cautious about easing business restrictions People practice social distancing after disembarking a water taxi during the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle on April 2, 2020. David Ryder / Reuters file Seattle was the country's first coronavirus hot spot, and soon it could be one of the first big cities to reopen its economy. When and how that happens will depend largely on the region's ability to get adequate testing and protect its front-line health care workers, Mayor Jenny Durkan said. "It's a marathon, not a sprint," she said. "We're not even really halfway through, even though we've hit the peak." Seattle and neighboring communities will weigh various factors, including closely monitoring the rate of new cases, expanding testing and reporting capabilities and ensuring that the health care system is prepared to handle additional infections, Durkan said. Read the full story here.







More than 12,000 New Yorkers likely dead from COVID-19 A casket is placed into a hearse outside a funeral home in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 16, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images New York City crossed yet another tragic milestone on Friday as health officials estimated that the COVID-19 death toll had gone past 12,000. There have been at least 7,890 confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities in the five boroughs as of 2:30 p.m., according to the city's daily tally. In recent days, the city has started to make public its count of "probable" COVID-19 deaths and that grim number reached at least 4,309 by Friday afternoon. Just 24 hours earlier, the totals had been 7,563 confirmed deaths and 3,914 probable fatalities.







Tech investors say pandemic is like 1906 San Francisco quake A San Francisco venture capital fund that has invested in Airbnb and Uber warned partners Friday that the coronavirus pandemic has been a sudden shock similar to the 1906 earthquake that leveled much of the city. Bond Capital is led by Mary Meeker, who has a large following in Silicon Valley where her annual reports on internet trends are eagerly consumed by entrepreneurs and fellow investors. "Earthquakes are like high-speed zippers that rip open the earth," Meeker and the rest of the fund's team wrote in the 29-page letter, which was first reported by Axios. The letter says COVID-19 may be a "call to arms" to rethink health care, which "in the U.S. hasn't changed as much as you would think since the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918."







Some small business owners got $0, while lenders got billions in fees Small-business owners across America are outraged after the coronavirus relief program intended to extend them a financial lifeline exhausted its $350 billion fund less than two weeks after it started — while lenders took home almost $6 billion in fees. "We survived the 9/11 economic hardships and the 2008 economic downturn that seemed to go on forever, but I don't know if we will survive the COVID-19 economic disaster," said Candace Senato, who has owned a Tempe, Arizona-based freight shipping company for 28 years. The Small Business Administration opened two programs: The $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program offered businesses with fewer than 500 employees a loan that can turn into a free grant if used to cover payroll and other allowed expenses and employees aren't laid off. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan provided up to $2 million in financial assistance for any business that has losses as a result of the pandemic. However, now that the money has already dried up for both programs, business owners' frustrations have only grown. Read the full story here.







New Jersey to issue temporary licenses for foreign doctors READINGTON, N.J. — Foreign-licensed physicians living in the United States can now apply for a "temporary emergency license" to practice medicine in New Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic. "This army can always use more reinforcements," Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday as he announced the program, which will begin accepting applications immediately. Murphy called it "fitting" that New Jersey is the first state in the nation with a program of this magnitude. "This is a state where the immigrant experience is writ large in our collective history," Murphy said. "This is a state where people from all over the world have come to build a new life and to live the American dream." Physicians licensed under the program will be able to provide in-person medical care at facilities licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health or at another location designated as an emergency health care center by the state health commissioner.






