Trump announces campaign kickoff rally

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump formally announced Friday the worst kept secret in D.C.: his decision to seek a second term in 2020. The president tweeted his plans to officially kick off his re-elect campaign with a mega-rally in Orlando, Florida on June 18. He will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.
Trump is the only incumbent to ever file re-election paperwork on the day he was inaugurated, mere hours after the fact. Since then, the president has repeatedly discussed running again, and even confirmed Pence would be his running mate last fall.
The launch rally comes exactly four years and two days after then-candidate Trump famously descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower to announce his presidential bid. Trump relishes his role as campaigner-in-chief and, in many ways, never really left campaign mode once he entered the White House.
He’s headlined nearly 60 rallies since February 2017 and has already taken repeated aim at his possible Democratic opponents, consistently previewing next year's election. “From now, until November 3rd, 2020, we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning,” Trump said at his most recent signature campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. “That's what we're doing."