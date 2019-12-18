Trump appears to be watching, tweets: 'THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA' Trump appears to be paying close attention to Wednesday's impeachment proceedings, tweeting, "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS." "THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!" he continued as the House debated Wednesday afternoon. Moments earlier, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the press pool that Trump "will be working all day." "He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings," she continued. Share this -







Sarah Sanders: Pelosi 'too weak' to stand up to liberals in Democratic Party Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders weighed in on today's impeachment debate, slamming Pelosi as being "too weak to stand up to the angry liberals in her party." Nancy Pelosi “feels sad” about impeachment only because she knows this Democrat scam is a generous in-kind contribution to President Trump and every Republican running against a Democrat in a Trump district. Too bad she’s too weak to stand up to the angry liberals in her party. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 18, 2019 Share this -







Rep. Jayapal: 'The president is the smoking gun' Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., reprised a line she used during House Judiciary Committee impeachment debate last week. Trump, Jayapal said, “solicited foreign interference before, he is doing it now, and he will do it again.” “The president is the smoking gun,” she said. Share this -







Democrats Gabbard, Serrano haven't cast votes yet Wednesday Two House Democrats have not yet voted Wednesday: Reps. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and José Serrano of New York. Gabbard, who's running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said in a TV interview Tuesday in South Carolina that she was still "thinking through" how she planned to vote on the articles of impeachment. Gabbard added that she had "a lot of concerns" about any "partisan-driven impeachment process" that further divides an already divided country. She also said in separate remarks Tuesday that she planned to introduce a resolution that would censure the president. Serrano has Parkinson's disease, and announced in March that he would not seek re-election in 2020. Share this -







High-profile Trump allies being considered to defend Trump in Senate trial Four sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News that several high-profile House Republicans are being considered to be part of the team that would defend the president in a Senate trial: Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan of Ohio, Oversight member Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Intelligence and Judiciary member John Ratcliffe of Texas, and Judiciary member Mike Johnson of Louisiana. White House counsel Pat Cipollone would still likely lead the effort. However, no decision has been made while the president considers his options, sources say, with one official describing the discussions as “fluid” right now. While the signals from the Senate side suggest formal witnesses are unlikely to be called at this point, one source adds that the White House is also considering trying to have House Republicans — such as Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga. — serve as witnesses in some capacity to speak about the closed-door testimony they’ve heard and documents they’ve reviewed, and argue it amounted to nothing substantive. Share this -







Collins: 'The people of America see through this' Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., delivered a familiar argument against the impeachment inquiry, saying that Democrats are beholden to the “clock and the calendar” and were ramming through the inquiry because they fear Trump at the ballot box. “The clock and the calendar are terrible masters,” he said. “They do not care about facts.” Collins: Impeachment vote 'tramples everything this House believes in' 06:54 Collins, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, again claimed that the president did nothing wrong because Ukraine said there was no pressure and was unaware of the hold on military aid. He said Republicans have no problem taking their case to the American people and letting the voters decide, but he said Democrats were using the impeachment inquiry to kneecap Trump in his re-election bid because they lost the 2016 election. “It has trampled everything this House believes in,” he said. “The people of America see through this, the people of America understand due process, and they understand when it is being trampled in the people’s House.” Share this -







Tours of U.S. Capitol still underway for visitors Tours of the U.S. Capitol were still being held Wednesday morning and afternoon as the House debated the articles of impeachment. Groups of tourists sat above the House floor in the gallery observing the proceedings, including when the House voted to approve the rule for six hours of debate that will lead to the final votes on the articles. Visitors were also seen touring the Capitol Rotunda, the hallway that leads past House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and Statuary Hall, where a number of TV cameras were set up for live shots and interviews with lawmakers. Share this -





