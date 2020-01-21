Trump calls impeachment trial a long-running 'hoax' at Davos Summit

President Donald Trump called the impeachment trial set to start in Washington later on Tuesday a long-running "hoax" after landing in Davos.

"It's been going on for years," the president said at Swiss mountain summit of the world's elite hours before senators in Washington kick-off proceedings.

"Look forward to being here, meeting with biggest companies in the world, for the benefit of the United States," he added in a speech to some of the world's richest and most influential people.

Trump is using the moment on the world stage to divert attention from the drama playing out back home and give the appearance of a president hard at work. It’s a strategy used by former President Bill Clinton, who scheduled events across the country during his impeachment though didn’t travel abroad.

