Trump calls Schiff 'deranged,' says he would 'love' for Cabinet members to testify if inquiry were fair Trump attacked House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in London on Tuesday, calling the congressman "deranged" and a liar and adding that he would allow his Cabinet officials to testify in the impeachment proceedings if the process were fair. "I don't learn anything from Adam Schiff. I think he's a maniac," Trump said when asked what he hoped to learn by seeking Schiff's testimony in the inquiry. "I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he's a very sick man. And he lies. Adam Schiff made up my conversation with the president of Ukraine," a reference to Schiff's self-described parody of Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his opening statement at a hearing in September. Trump also defended his refusal to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling it "a total fix." "We don't get a lawyer, we don't get any witnesses," Trump said. "We want Biden, we want the son – Hunter, where's Hunter? We want the son, we want Schiff, we want to interview these people. Well, they said, 'No, can't do it. We can't do it.' So when it's fair — and it will be fair in the Senate — I would love to have [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo, I would love to have [acting chief of staff ] Mick [Mulvaney], I'd love to have [former Energy Secretary] Rick Perry, and many other people testify ... but I don't want them to testify when this is a total fix."







State Dept. undersecretary: 'I am not' aware of any efforts by Ukraine to meddle in 2016 election Senior State Department official David Hale said Tuesday that he didn't know of any evidence that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. Asked at a Senate Foreign Relations hearing whether he was aware of any such evidence, Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, told lawmakers, "I am not." Hale's answer counters the growing support among some Republican senators for the idea that Ukraine tried to interfere in the 2016 election in support of Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton — a notion that ex-Trump White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill described as a "fictional narrative" in her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last month. Under questioning from Democratic senators, Hale also said Russian interference was not a hoax — in contrast with Trump's repeated questioning of the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies that Russians meddled in the 2016 election in an attempt to boost his candidacy.







George Conway takes swipe at wife Kellyanne Conway on Twitter It's no secret that top presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway and her husband, a frequent Trump critic, don't see eye to eye on the president. On Monday, they duked it out on Twitter after conservative lawyer George Conway needled his wife about a Joe Biden tweet. Kellyanne Conway had retweeted a brief video clip of the former vice president speaking to a crowd, along with a comment: "Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," she wrote. "We need Ukraine's help to defeat THIS guy?" To which George Conway responded: "Your boss apparently thought so." Read the story.







First Read: Democrats sing different tunes on impeachment as GOP closes ranks If the Democrats have the substance on their side in the impeachment fight — in terms of the public testimony, the released documents and all of the text messages — Republicans are now the ones with the more unified message. Case in point is what's playing out on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, with the Democratic candidates talking about health care, tax policy and racial equity — but barely mentioning the biggest political story in Washington. Bottom line: Republicans are messaging the existential threat that impeachment brings, arguing that the entire process subverts the will of voters. But Democrats aren't messaging that same existential threat. In fact, they're also arguing that the best way to defeat Trump is at the ballot box in 2020. At some point, that messaging disparity is going to be unsustainable for Democrats. How do you make the case that the sitting president of the United States can't run for re-election when your party's presidential candidates aren't making that same case? Get First Read's take.







Trump said he'd be disappointed if DOJ watchdog concludes FBI had enough info to probe campaign President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would be a bit disappointed if the Justice Department inspector general's upcoming report on the origins of the Russia investigation says the FBI had enough information to launch an investigation in 2016 into members of his campaign. The president made the remarks to reporters in London in response to a Washington Post story from Monday that said Attorney General William Barr disagrees that the FBI had enough information in July 2016 to justify beginning an investigation into Trump campaign members, a key takeaway of the soon-to-be-released review. Barr told associates about his disagreement with that assessment, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter. "Perhaps he's read the report," Trump said when asked about the Post article. "I think he's quoted incorrectly. I do believe that because I'm hearing the report is very powerful, but I'm hearing that by reading lots of different things, not from inside information. It's really from outside information." "I think we have to read it, we have to see it, but I hear there's a lot of devastating things in that report, but we'll see what happens," Trump continued, adding, "If what I read is correct — I read it in your newspaper — if what I read is correct, that will be a little disappointing, but it was just one aspect of the report. We'll see what happens. It's coming out in a few days. I hear it's devastating." Read the full report.







Trump labels Democrats 'unpatriotic' as he arrives in London for NATO gathering President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of being unpatriotic and said they were hurting the country with their impeachment inquiry as he prepares to meet with world leaders here on Tuesday. "I think it's very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance where they do that," Trump said in his first public comments since arriving in London. "I do. I think it's a bad thing for our country. Impeachment wasn't supposed to be used that way." The president also came out swinging at one of the U.S.'s closest allies, slamming comments by French President Emmanuel Macron and suggesting trade deal negotiations with China might not end until after the election next year. Read the full story.






