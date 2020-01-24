Trump campaign announces re-election rally on eve of New Hampshire primary MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Donald Trump is set to hold a re-election “Keep America Great” rally here the night before the New Hampshire primary, his campaign formally announced Thursday. With a flock of Democratic candidates descending onto New Hampshire for the eight days after the Iowa caucus before voting begins in the state, Trump’s campaign has also signaled it will have a heavy presence with top surrogates canvassing the Granite State. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP The rally will be held at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester on February 10, just hours before the polls open. The 11,000-seat arena is the same location where Trump held his previous New Hampshire rally back in August. The president will also be holding a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on January 30, four days before the Iowa caucus. "Donald Trump's visit to New Hampshire on the eve of the primary is the best thing that could have happened to New Hampshire Democrats,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesperson Holly Shulman in a statement to NBC News. “With Trump reminding us of his broken promises to Granite Staters — from his refusal to lower prescription drug prices to his administration stacked with lobbyists to his efforts to end a woman's right to choose — even more independent voters will be motivated to cast a vote in our primary and against Trump on February 11th," Shulman added. The New Hampshire rally will also be exactly two nights after the NHDP McIntyre-Shaheen dinner is also set to be held at the arena, where every 2020 Democratic candidate on the New Hampshire ballot is invited to speak. Share this -







Joe Biden gets new round of New Hampshire endorsements MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is receiving a new round of New Hampshire endorsements Thursday, just 19 days until voting happens in the state, including notable state leaders and elected officials as well as some switches in support. DNC Committee Member Bill Shaheen, husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is among a group a dozen new backers for Biden in the state formally announcing their support for Biden. In a statement, Shaheen said Biden is the best candidate to help Democrats win elections across the board in 2020. "We need a President and a Senate who can bring dignity back to our country and immediately command respect on the world stage," Shaheen said. "Winning the White House is only half of the battle. In order to change our course we must win the Senate. I'm supporting Joe Biden because he can do both." Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Brown & Black Forum at the Iowa Events Center on Jan. 20, 2020, in Des Moines. Andrew Harnik / AP Other endorsers include former New Hampshire state Senate President Sylvia Larsen, who has hosted a number of 2020 Democratic candidates in her home for traditional house parties, and was a backer of Hillary Clinton in 2016. "After careful consideration of our many talented candidates, I believe Joe Biden is the best candidate to lead us forward to a moral, compassionate America which restores our faith in the American dream of equal opportunity, access to healthcare, innovation in industry, and international stability," Larsen said in a statement. In noteworthy switches of support, Joe Keefe, the former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair, announced his support for Biden, saying, "When we choose a nominee, we need to pick the person who can unite the Democratic Party, unite the country, defeat Donald Trump, and work to heal our divided nation. Joe Biden has spent his entire career delivering Democratic wins and moving our country forward." Keefe previously endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) before she dropped out of the presidential race. Jim Demers, a longtime political operative and former Obama co-chair in 2008 and 2012 is also endorsing Biden. Previously this cycle, Demers was a senior adviser to Sen. Cory Booker's, D-N.J., campaign, helping to launch his candidacy and gain support in New Hampshire before he dropped out of the race just weeks ago. And finally, Former Rep. Paul Hodes, D-N.H., announced his endorsement of Biden on this list. Hodes endorsed Obama early on in 2008 and was previously Marianne Williamson's New Hampshire state Director until she ended her presidential run. Biden is scheduled to be in New Hampshire Friday and Saturday for his 10th trip to the state since announcing.







Marianne Williamson lends her support to Andrew Yang in Iowa WASHINGTON — Former presidential candidate activist Marianne Williamson lent her support to businessman Andrew Yang in Iowa on Wednesday night. In a three-part post on Instagram, Williamson said she'll support Yang in Iowa to help him "get past the early primaries & remind us not to take ourselves too seriously." While Williamson is backing Yang in Iowa, she said in her first post that this was not endorsing a person, but endorsing issues. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7plGi9hlwC Williamson also said she supports Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but that they would not need her help in securing their place in the field past the four first nominating contests, and that they are "transactional politicians." "They come from a political school of thought — dominated by a 20th Century perspective — which holds that who a candidate is, isn't nearly as significant as what they say they'll do," Williamson wrote. "And that's a huge mistake, because the part of the brain that rationally analyzes an issue isn't always the part of the brain that decides who to vote for. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7pkWAJBz9w Williamson ended her unconventional presidential campaign in early January, after laying off her entire campaign staff. While Williamson struggled in national polls and fundraising, she appeared on two of the Democratic debate stages where she threw her support around harnessing love to defeat President Trump and reparations for descendants of slaves. Her campaign was repeatedly dogged though by past comments Williamson made on vaccine mandates and antidepressants. Yang responded to the endorsement on Twitter saying that he was looking forward to seeing Williamson on the trail. Thank you @marwilliamson - you are phenomenal. See you tomorrow! 👍🙏 https://t.co/vTlDLf3OZk — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 23, 2020







Warren picks up support from more New Hampshire switchers MANCHESTER, N.H. — With less than three weeks left until the primary, more New Hampshire state legislators are switching their support, this time to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., her campaign tells NBC News. After Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign announced a slate of local endorsements in September that featured New Hampshire State Rep. Wendy Chase, the legislator told the Associated Press that "publicizing her endorsement was premature." Now, Chase has decided to formally endorse Warren because she "has the record to prove she can get the job done." "Elizabeth is the progressive leader we need to beat Trump," said Rep. Chase in a statement. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign rally in Keene, N.H., on Sept. 25, 2019. Brian Snyder / Reuters file State Representatives Lee Oxenham and Jeff Salloway — former Sen. Cory Booker backers — are also shifting their support to the Massachusetts senator, citing her climate change policy and anti-corruption platform, respectively. "Elizabeth's comprehensive plans would help Granite Staters: putting power in the hands of working people and transitioning us to a clean energy economy," said Rep. Oxenham in a statement. "Her platform and record of fixing corruption in government is the perfect antithesis to what we see day in and day out from the Trump administration," said Rep. Salloway, adding he believes Warren is "the strongest candidate to take on Trump and win." Since Booker dropped out of the presidential race, several of his former New Hampshire endorsers have spread out among the rest of the remaining field — announcing support for Warren, Buttigieg, Biden, Klobuchar, and Bennet. "We're building a movement in New Hampshire for big, structural change," said Warren in a statement thanking her new endorsers. Rep. Dave Doherty rounds out the latest endorsements for Warren, who now has the support of 55 state representatives from nine of New Hampshire's 10 counties. Earlier this week, Warren earned the sought-after support of DNC Committeewoman and former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan and N.H. State Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh. "I think she's got the best plans, and I think she's a fire — she's going to do what she can to institute reforms that will that will help everyday Americans," Sullivan told NBC News. Last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar picked up support from local lawmakers who had previously endorsed Booker and Warren, and a Nashua alderman "un-endorsed" Sanders to support Andrew Yang. Sullivan, like many Granite Staters, only made up her mind days ago and understands why both coveted elected officials and average voters are still undecided. "I think people need to take the time that they want to take, and if that means they make their decision while they're walking into the voting booth, that's okay as long as they walk into the voting booth," she said. "There are a lot of good people running for president; it's an important decision to make."







Sanders campaign seeks to refocus messaging for Iowa's final stretch DES MOINES, Iowa — After nearly a week of back-and-forth with former Vice President Joe Biden, the Bernie Sanders campaign is aiming to get back on the policy messaging track with just days to go before the Iowa caucuses. "When you start to go up, obviously, you get a lot of fire," senior Sanders campaign advisor said in an interview with NBC News Wednesday, noting state and national polls showing the Vermont senator surging. "The person in front has the biggest target on their back. And I think you're starting to see that now." Asked if voters might be concerned about the negativity on display in the recent clashes with Biden, Weaver said, "it's not really negative and this is not personal. This is about a very different view in terms of [Sanders and Biden's] policy positions and their record. And that's what voters need to know in the course of the caucus." Sanders senior advisor says policy differences with Biden are 'not personal' Jan. 23, 2020 04:07 The sparring between the two camps over the holiday weekend continued this week. After Biden expanded it to include Sanders' record on gun control in the Senate, Sanders told reporters in Washington Wednesday that it was "fair" for Biden to look at his record. "Joe Biden voted for the war in Iraq. I opposed it. Joe Biden voted for a terrible bankruptcy bill. I strongly opposed it. Joe Biden voted for disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA and PNTR with China. I vigorously opposed them. And Joe Biden has been on the floor of the Senate talking about the need to cut social security." In his interview with NBC News, Weaver echoed the same criticisms, but wouldn't say whether the campaign sees Biden as Sanders' biggest competitor. Instead, Weaver said he believes the focus should remain on President Donald Trump. "Donald Trump is the most threatening competitor because he's destroying America, as we watch," Weaver said. Weaver also touted Sanders' ability to expand the Democratic vote in the general election, saying that the senator "does very well with independent voters. He does very well with the young voters that we need to bring out. He does very well with voters of color, particularly Latino voters, so we need to engage at higher levels in this process and if we do that, we're going to defeat Donald Trump." But the criticism of Biden resurfaced when NBC News asked Weaver about the campaign's involvement with "Our Revolution," an organization that promotes the ideals of Sanders but also accepts high-dollar donations without disclosing contributors, a practice that has come under much criticism. "We have no relationship with Our Revolution, frankly. Just like we don't have any former relationship with MoveOn or DFA or a host of other progressive groups who are out there fighting for progressive change in this country," Weaver said. "On the other hand, Joe Biden has a sanctioned super PAC which is running hundreds of thousands of dollars of advertising here in Iowa. We don't need big donors coming in here and deciding who the Democratic nominee is going to be." Weaver told NBC News, "We've been very clear we don't want any outside help from any third party groups. The way the law is set up we can't direct them not to do it, we don't control them in any way." While the law doesn't explicitly prevent the campaign from asking them to stop, the organization is not required to adhere to the request. Weaver is the former president of Our Revolution, when it was founded by Sen. Bernie Sanders in the summer of 2016. When Sanders was asked about Our Revolution in an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio this weekend, he called for the group to be shut down — on the condition that other candidates disavow their Super PACs as well. "I think that we should end Super PACS right now," Sanders said. "So I will tell my opponents who have a Super PAC, why don't you end it? And that's applicable to the groups that are supporting me."







Biden campaign releases video hitting debunked GOP claims on his Ukraine involvement FORT DODGE, Iowa — Joe Biden's campaign largely stayed on the sidelines while the House held hearings to consider impeaching President Trump, as Democrats who controlled key committees and testimony from current and former administration officials were able to defuse and rebut GOP efforts to raise debunked conspiracy theories about the former vice president and his role in firing a corrupt prosecutor. But as the Republican-led Senate has opened the impeachment trial, his campaign has released its most aggressive and comprehensive — and even at times R-rated — effort to address and challenge the GOP claims. In a more than four-minute video, Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates lays out Biden's work as vice president to support anti-corruption efforts for the fledgling democracy in Ukraine, which included the firing of prosecutor general Viktor Shokin. "It was a monumental, international, bipartisan anti-corruption victory," Bates says in the video. GOP efforts to suggest Biden sought Shokin's ouster because of a dormant investigation of the energy company his son Hunter served on is "horse-****." "Why is Donald Trump doing this? He knows he can't beat Joe Biden," Bates says. "He tried to make our national security policy an extension of his struggling reelection campaign."







Pro-Biden super PAC gives former vice president significant air cover in Iowa WASHINGTON — A super PAC supporting former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to the candidate's defense in Iowa, dropping more than $1.8 million in television advertising dollars there this month and reserving another almost $800,000 for the final days before the Iowa caucuses. Unite the County, the pro-Biden group, alone has spent more in Iowa in January ($1.8 million) than every individual Democratic presidential candidate except Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders ($2.2 million). Combined with Biden's $1 million spent on the airwaves so far this month, the pro-Biden effort is the highest spender in Iowa so far this January. And while candidates are still deciding how to spend their ad dollars in the final weeks before the Iowa caucuses, Unite the Country's $800,000 in reserved airtime from Wednesday through caucus day is about even with what the Biden campaign has reserved so far over the same period. So that combined effort of $1.6 million between Wednesday and caucus day puts the pro-Biden spending within spitting distance of that of Sanders' campaign, who has booked about $2 million in future Iowa spending. By rule, candidates receive preferred television rates when compared to other outside groups, so the super PAC spending won't have the same bang for the buck of the spending by individual campaigns. But Unite the Country's spending is giving Biden a significant spending boost ahead of the piv

Pete Buttigieg: $8.8 million

Bernie Sanders: $8.3 million

Andrew Yang: $5.6 million

Elizabeth Warren: $4.6 million

Joe Biden: $3.4 million

Unite the Country (pro-Biden Super PAC): $3.0 million

Amy Klobuchar: $2.8 million

Michael Bennet: $1.1 million Total Iowa TV and radio ad spending in January Sanders: $2.2 million

Unite the County: $1.8 million

Buttigieg: $1.8 million

Warren: $1.8 million

Steyer: $1.4 million

Yang: 1.4 million

Klobuchar: $1.3 million

Biden: $1 million Future Iowa TV and radio ad spending already booked Sanders: $1.9 million

Warren: $1.4 million

Steyer: $700,000

Unite the Country: $780,000

Biden: $730,000

Buttigieg: $610,000

Yang: $155,000

Klobuchar: $115,000 Share this -







Dems say they're pressuring GOP senators on impeachment in other ways WASHINGTON — In First Read Tuesday morning, we observed how Democrats aren’t trying to pressure vulnerable GOP senators over the TV airwaves on impeachment. Of the 11 impeachment-themed television ads airing across the country right now, according to the ad trackers at Advertising Analytics, all are from Republicans and GOP groups. But Democrats at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee tell us that they’ve been pressuring GOP senators — like Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine — in other ways. For Maine’s Senate contest, for instance, the DSCC has created a website – WhatChangedSusan.Com – highlighting how Collins called for more evidence and witnesses in Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial, but hasn’t made the same explicit demands for President Trump’s impeachment trial. And in Colorado, the DSCC has blasted out press releases noting that he’s “refuse[d] to answer basic questions on [the] president’s conduct” or on the demand for “a fair trial.” Share this -







Michael Bloomberg launches new ad focused on impeachment trial WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg released a new campaign ad in the presidential race on Tuesday focused on the impeachment trial. While Bloomberg has spent millions of his own dollars on his campaign ads, this ad is the first to focus on removing President Trump from office through the impeachment trial. The ad, entitled "Impeachment", declares that it's "time for the Senate to act and remove Trump from office. And if they won't do their jobs, this November you and I will." According to the Bloomberg campaign, the ad is running in 27 states including four states with vulnerable Republican senators: Arizona, North Carolina, Maine and Colorado. Share this -





