Trump campaign jumps on Biden's oil comments On a phone call with reporters after the debate (also known as the virtual spin room), the Trump campaign went after Biden for his comments on phasing out oil in favor of more sustainable energy as part of his environmental plan. “Joe Biden realized he made a grave error in what he said,” the campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said. Murtaugh portrayed Biden as two-faced, arguing that he says one thing when on the campaign trail in states like Pennsylvania and another when he’s talking to “environmental extremists and activists.” “You cannot be Joe from Scranton and have AOC writing your climate change policy at the same time," he said. "The two things are incongruous.” Biden has walked a fine line on issues like fracking. But the oil industry has not done as well during Trump's term as the president has claimed, either. Trump says Biden would ‘destroy’ oil industry Oct. 23, 2020 01:23 Share this -







Fact check: Are opportunity zones boosting Black and Hispanic communities? Trump said his “opportunity zones” program was “one of the most successful programs." “Tremendous investment is being made. Biggest beneficiary, the Black and Hispanic communities,” the president claimed during the debate. NBC News took a deep look at opportunity zones last month and found that claims of massive job growth are impossible to prove, and that the bulk of the investments to date have gone to real estate deals that do not produce long-term jobs. Investors are not required to report the number of jobs created or housing units developed. The vast majority of the billions earmarked for opportunity zones has gone to real estate deals. The New York Times also reported that many of the early beneficiaries of the program were the wealthy, including president’s own family members and advisers. Share this -







AOC reacts to Trump's debate shoutout If someone told me 3 years ago, while I was waitressing to help my family stay afloat, that in a few short years an unhinged President of the United States would be repeatedly saying my name at the 2020 debate, I would’ve brought them some water and told them to sober up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020 Share this -







Trump says Obamacare must die. Biden says he'll make it into 'Bidencare.' Trump promises 'brand new beautiful health care,' offers no details Oct. 23, 2020 05:58 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden touted his "Bidencare" plan to create a government-run insurance option, as Republican President Donald Trump defended his push to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and craft a "beautiful" alternative. "What I'm going to do is pass Obamacare with a public option — becomes 'Bidencare,'" the former vice president said, using the phrase twice to describe his proposal to extend Medicaid coverage, allow Americans on private plans the option of a government-run policy, and expand federal subsidies. While Biden has fiercely defended President Barack Obama and the ACA, his promises of a "Bidencare" plan indicate a desire to build a health care legacy of his own. His campaign has estimated that the plan would cost $750 billion. Read the story. Share this -







Biden says he’ll 'transition' energy industry. Trump and surrogates say he’ll kill U.S. jobs. At the end of the debate, Biden said he would “transition” the United States away from the oil industry. “That’s a big statement,” Trump said in response — and the president’s campaign and Republicans are working hard to make it one. The fracking and oil industries are huge employers in Pennsylvania and Texas, both states Trump and Biden are clamoring to capture. We’ll see if Trump and his surrogates' zooming in on that moment will be effective. American oil consumption has been on the decline since 2005, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and the country has been “transitioning” its energy consumption away from oil for decades. Share this -







Fact check: Trump claims Biden called Black Americans 'super predators' Trump claimed that Biden referred to Black Americans as "super predators" in 1994. "He's been in government 47 years, he never did a thing, except in 1994, when he did such harm to the Black community and they were called and he called them super predators, and he said that, super predators," Trump said. "And they can never live that down. 1994, your crime bill. The super predators." This is mostly false — Biden never used that term. It was Hillary Clinton, then the first lady, who used the word "superpredator" to advocate for the 1994 crime bill that Biden co-wrote more than 30 years ago. Biden did warn of "predators" in a floor speech in support of his bill, however. The 1994 crime bill earmarked billions of dollars for new prisons and encouraged states to keep criminals behind bars for years by offering special grants. It also instituted a federal "three-strikes" life sentence mandate, among other things. After the bill was enacted, crime dropped and incarceration rates skyrocketed. "The crime bill, however, was just the most high-profile legislation to increase the number of people behind bars," New York University's Brennan Center for Justice concluded in a 2016 analysis. "On their own, states passed three-strikes laws, enacted mandatory minimums, eliminated parole, and removed judicial discretion in sentencing. By dangling bonus dollars, the crime bill encouraged states to remain on their tough-on-crime course." Share this -







Fact check: Trump was given a 'cure' for Covid-19 Trump claimed that he was given a treatment and that "some people would say it's a cure." There is still no cure for Covid-19. When Trump was hospitalized with Covid-19, he received Regeneron's antibody cocktail. In a video posted to Twitter when he left the hospital, he said it was "a cure." "For me, I walked in, I didn't feel good, a short 24 hours later, I was feeling great," he said. While it's likely that the treatment helped Trump, he's overstating its benefit. It is impossible to know which, if any, of the multiple drugs the president received while hospitalized helped. Doctors also gave Trump the antiviral drug remdesivir and a steroid called dexamethasone. No drugs for Covid-19, however, have been proven to be a cure for the disease. Clinical trials of the treatment Trump received continue. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is a "reasonably good chance" that the Regeneron drug made a significant difference in the course of the president's illness. But, he added, it's impossible to extrapolate one person's apparent success to the general population. Share this -





