Trump campaign makes closing argument to suburban voters in nationwide TV ad

President Trump's reelection campaign is out with a new television ad aimed at helping GOP candidates make the closing argument that America's economy will be at risk if voters don't vote Republican in next week's midterm elections. 

The spot centers on a suburban mother whose life has been improving thanks to the economy—she has a new house, she's had new success at work and her daughter is doing well too. 

Through news footage discussing the slow recovery from the recession during former President Obama's two terms in office, it implies that Trump is responsible for the country's current economic situation. And the narrator, the suburban mother, warns that "this could all go away if we don't remember what we came from and choose the right future." As she speaks, the woman walks into the voting booth and selects a Republican candidate. 

The spot takes direct aim at the suburban voters, specifically women, who polls say have been drifting away from the GOP. Last week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll found that 57 percent of female voters prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats while just 32 percent prefer one controlled by Republicans. 

Suburban voters were split on their preference, preferring a Democrat majority Congress by just one percentage point. 

The Trump campaign says the new 60-second spot will run on national television and online as part of a $6 million buy, a massive expenditure for a president who is not officially on the ballot.

And the ad has already begun to run in markets across the country home to key Senate and House races, including in Minnesota, Illinois, Tennessee, New York, Texas, North Dakota and Iowa, according to data from Advertising Analytics. 

It's unusual for a president's reelection campaign to make such a massive ad buy ahead of the midterm elections, but it's a strategy that's indicative of both the campaign's deep pockets as well as its strategy ahead of next week. 

While other presidents haven't started to fundraise in earnest for their reelection bids until after the midterm elections, Trump started his reelection fundraising right after the inauguration and has already raised more than $100 million

And while the president's approval rating could be a drag in many key races, particularly in the House, he's spending the closing weeks all over the campaign trail in the hopes of supercharging his supporters to turn out for the GOP ticket. 

Ben Kamisar

Erick Erickson calls on conservatives to stop spreading conspiracy theories about pipe bomb suspect

Erick Erickson, the conservative pundit and editor of The Resurgent, criticized conservatives who trafficked in conspiracy theories about the motivations behind the spate of pipe bombs mailed to prominent Democratic figures, CNN and critics of President Trump in recent days. 

As authorities continued to find bombs sent to political figures like former President Obama and Trump critics like California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, some conservative pundits questioned whether Democrats were behind the campaign in order to frame Republicans. 

On Friday, authorities arrested 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc and charged him with sending the bombs. Sayoc had posted praise of Trump on his social media pages and his white van, which has been taken by law enforcement, is covered with multiple pictures of the president. 

During a panel discussion on "Meet the Press," Erickson called on conservatives to stop spreading those conspiracy theories especially now that the suspect's identity has been revealed.

"We know the facts and yet there are still people pushing this," he said.

"I've got to tell you that from my perspective, when we know all the facts about the guy last week and you are still pushing this theory, you're at war with the truth. If you're a conservative who's at war with the truth, you're not really being conservative."

Erickson went on to argue that the problem is exacerbated because "we have a lot of people who no longer trust the media, they don't trust institutions, they don't trust their neighbor."

Ben Kamisar and Carrie Dann

Democrats outraise Republicans in 90 percent of competitive House races during 17-day fundraising period

Democrats outraised Republicans in about 90 percent of the most competitive House districts in the country between October 1 — October 17, according to newly filed FEC reports compiled by NBC News.

Out of 107 House races rated as Toss Ups, Lean or Likely contests by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, 97 saw the Democrat outraising their GOP competitor. In 70 of those races, the Democratic candidate will enter the final weeks of the election with more cash on hand.

The new data shows that Democratic fundraising — which has continually outpaced GOP hauls — isn’t waning as the election clock ticks down, even as Republicans cite tightening races and increased Republican voter enthusiasm.

The average Democratic candidate in a competitive race raised about $528,000, while the average Republican clocks in at just $196,000 on average. The discrepancy is somewhat less when it comes to money left in the bank; the average Republican has about $490,000, while the average Democrat has $691,000.

On the Senate side, the 17-day period saw Republicans getting close to parity with Democrats overall in competitive races, with GOP candidates in competitive races bringing in a total of $41.2 million over 17 days, compared with $47.1 million for Democrats. But the GOP sum was fueled by massive cash infusions by wealthy GOP self-funders Rick Scott ($12 million from the candidate himself) and pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin ($3.5 million) in New Jersey.

Several Democratic candidates had monster two-week periods, most notably Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who raised $12.6 million in 17 days after announcing her “no” vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

 

Some highlights:

A total of 50 House candidates in competitive races raised more than half a million dollars in this 17 day fundraising period. Of those, just six are Republicans.  

Notable discrepancies in House fundraising include:

  • Democrat Kim Schrier in WA-08 outraised Republican Dino Rossi by nearly $1.3 million .
  • Democrat Antonio Delgado in NY-19 outraised Republican John Faso by more than $1 million.
  • Democrat Katie Hill in CA-25 outraised Republican Steve Knight by $824k.
  • In NY-27, where indicted Rep. Chris Collins is still on the ballot, the Republican has raised just $1,799, compared with about $246k for his Democratic opponent.
  • In VA-10, a race that heavily favors Democrat Jennifer Wexton despite outside GOP groups still spending on Republican Barbara Comstock, Wexton has $1.3 million in the bank, while Comstock is down to $544k.

 

Highlights from Senate fundraising data

  • In a 17-day period, Democrat Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota raised $12.6m, while Republican opponent Kevin Cramer pulled in just  $630k.
  • Fundraising machine Beto O’Rourke pulled in $8.5 million, compared with $5.2 million for Republican Ted Cruz.
  • Florida’s Rick Scott lent his campaign another $12 million(!) over this time period
  • Missouri’s Claire McCaskill outraised Republican Josh Hawley, $4.8m to $1.7m.
  • Menendez opponent Bob Hugin in New Jersey lent himself $3.5 million, bringing his fundraising total to $4m. Menendez brought in a middling $521k

 

New Jersey Senate race moved to toss-up

The Cook Political Report has moved the New Jersey Senate race into its toss-up category just 11 days before Election Day.  While Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez remains ahead in public polling in this dark blue state (he had a 5-point lead in a Rutgers poll released this week), he’s been heavily outspent by GOP pharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin and last year’s federal corruption trial that ended in a mistrial continues to haunt the incumbent’s re-election bid.  The Democratic Senate Majority PAC put $3 million into the race to help shore up Menendez last week, that’s on top of $3 million they put in earlier.  Read the Cook Report’s latest rankings here.

How Democrats are getting a bigger bang for the buck over the airwaves

Want to see how Democrats’ reliance on hard-dollar campaign fundraising—versus depending on outside Super PACs—is giving their party a bigger bang for the buck over the advertising airwaves?

Well, check out these numbers from the 26 most-saturated House districts (in terms of total spots aired on broadcast TV) from Sept. 1-Oct. 25, according to Advertising Analytics: Democrats are airing, on average, 60 percent of the overall ads in each district, and they have the overall per-spot advantage in 22 of 26 districts.

But in terms of dollars spent – remember, campaigns get discounts in TV ads, while Super PACs and outside groups pay premium rates – Democrats are outspending Republicans, on average, 55 percent to 45 percent in these same 26 districts.

So a heavy Dem reliance on campaign fundraising/spending turns a 55/45 spending advantage into a 60/40 spot advantage.

(Note: The spots-versus-spending isn’t 100 percent apples to apples – the spots are for broadcast TV, while the spending is broadcast + cable + radio.)

  • NY-22: Dem 13,094 airings (57%), GOP 9,894 (43%)
  • ME-02: GOP 11,122 airings (51%), Dem 10,566 (49%)
  • MT-AL: Dem 8,304 airings (60%), GOP 5,552 (40%)
  • KS-2: Dem 8,745 airings (64%), GOP 5,000 (36%)
  • NM-2: Dem 9,727 airings (76%), GOP 3,027 (24%)
  • MN-1: Dem 6,988 airings (55%), GOP 5,700 (45%)
  • NY-19: Dem 6,708 airings (55%), GOP 5,589 (45%)
  • KY-6: GOP 7,168 airings (59%), Dem 5,052 (41%)
  • CO-6: Dem 8,269 airings (69%), GOP 3,696 (31%)
  • IA-3: Dem 7,623 airings (64%), GOP 4,249 (36%)
  • MI-8: Dem 8,764 airings (76%), GOP 2,773 (24%)
  • CA-10: Dem 6,709 airings (61%), GOP 4,293 (39%)
  • VA-2: Dem 7,048 airings (65%), GOP 3,840 (35%)
  • CA-21: Dem 6,243 airings (60%), GOP 4,118 (40%)
  • MN-3: GOP 5,458 airings (53%), Dem 4,900 (47%)
  • WA-8: Dem 5,741 airings (57%), GOP 4,372 (43%)
  • NC-9: Dem 8,489 airings (84%), GOP 1,582 (16%)
  • WV-3: Dem 5,815 airings (60%), GOP 3,866 (40%)
  • TX-7: Dem 5,807 airings (61%), GOP 3,727 (39%)
  • VA-7: Dem 5,912 airings (62%), GOP 3,590 (38%)
  • TX-23: Dem 5,173 airings (56%), GOP 4,017 (44%)
  • MN-8: GOP 5,131 airings (56%), Dem 3,997 (44%)
  • OH-1: Dem 4,632 airings (53%), GOP 4,098 (47%)
  • KS-3: Dem 4,807 airings (56%), GOP 3,771 (44%)
  • IL-13: Dem 5,569 airings (69%), GOP 2,510 (31%)
  • VA-10: Dem 5,527 airings (69%), GOP 2,444 (31%)

SOURCE: Advertising Analytics

GOP attacks in blue Florida district by targeting Dem ally’s Castro praise

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro may be gone but he is not forgotten in Florida's 27th Congressional District, the Miami-area seat home to a surprisingly-close House election. 

Republicans are hammering Democrat Donna Shalala over a planned, but scuttled, fundraiser with California Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee. After Castro's 2016 death, Lee called for people to "mourn" his death

Those comments are the backbone for new ads by the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund that hit Shalala for the association. 

"Tell me who you walk with and I'll tell you who you are," the NRCC's television spot says in Spanish. 

"Donna Shalala wanted to align herself with sympathizers of the Castros and [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro. Shalala is aligned with someone who flattered Fidel, who applauded what he did to the Cuban people and who wants to end the sancitons against the terrorist Maduro."

"Donna Shalala thinks she can represent us in Congress, but she obviously doesn't understand us," the ad says to close. 

CLF is also out with a radio ad that strikes a similar tone, arguing that she doesn't speak Spanish and isn't right for the community. 

During a recent Debate, Shalala said she opposes the Cuban government and accused her opponent, Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, of giving Castro an easy interview during her career as a journalist, according to the Miami Herald

The whole situation typifies how Republicans have a newfound opening in a district President Trump lost by almost 20 points in 2016 and one prognosticators and partisans effectively wrote off earlier this year as a win for the Democrats. 

From the Aug. 28 primary through September, the two campaigns spent just $200,000 on television ads in the district, a sign that few saw the race competitive. 

But with polling showing a dramatic tightening, there's been almost $2 million spent on the airwaves in the district in October, with another $3.4 million booked through Election Day, according to Advertising Analytics. 

Voters tell the NBC/WSJ poll what is dividing the country

Last week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 80 percent of American voters believe the country is mostly divided, while just 18 percent said it's mostly united. 

But we drilled down to the source of that sentiment with an open-ended question asking voters who or what is most responsible for that division. 

Check out some of the top responses from all voters in this word cloud below. 

NBC News/WSJ poll
Follow the money: Senate edition

Yesterday, we broke down the recent independent expenditures in House races to show how recent spending decisions are playing out in the battle for the House majority. 

Today, it's the Senate's turn. And there's a lot of interesting nuggets to glean from the data. 

Like in yesterday's House breakdown, this analysis includes just independent expenditures, or money spent by outside groups without coordination with candidates, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22. And unlike our television advertising figures, which includes advertising time paid for in advance, this only captures spending decisions that were made and filed with the FEC this month. 

So while these numbers won't capture all of the advertising that voters were subjected to in the same time period, it gives a good look at the real-time spending decisions made in these races. 

Arizona leads the pack with about $24.8 million spent by outside groups this month. The majority of that, $15.8 million, was spent on defining Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, who has been battling an onslaught of Republican attacks that leverage old footage of Sinema disparaging the state. 

Groups have spent $12.1 million against Sinema over that time period, with Democrats coming to her defense with $3.7 million in positive spending. 

That's about the same amount of independent expenditures made on the whole in the Montana, West Virginia and Ohio Senate races combined over that same span. While a lot of that has to do with the price of media markets, it's clear how much of a priority the battle over Sinema's favorables is, particularly for Republicans. 

Not to be outdone, Sinema supporters have spent $8.5 million opposing Republican Rep. Martha McSally over that same time period, as McSally's allies spent just $513,000 to support her. 

Florida's Senate race follows close behind with about $24.7 million in outside spending this month. The vast majority of that, $18.7 million, is pro-Democratic spending as the party looks to keep pace with the prolific spending of Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott. 

Then comes Indiana, with its about $22.1 million in outside spending. This race has been far more even, with supporters of Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly spending $11.6 million and Republican Mike Braun's allies dropping $10.5 million. 

Democrats have the edge in Nevada, where outside groups have combined to spend about $22 million. There's been $12.7 million in pro-Democratic spending there, compared to $9.5 million in pro-Republican spending. 

Tennessee, a state where Republicans have a slight spending edge, rounds out the top five. Groups backing Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn have spent $10.9 million there, while Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen's allies have spent $10.1 million. 

There are other interesting figures that pop out outside of the top 10 as well. 

  • Missouri's Senate race is the only other one that's seen more than $10 million in outside spending this month. There's been more than $19 million spent on the battle between Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.
  • There's just been $13,000 spent this month to help Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta in his bid against Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey—one radio ad from Stars and Stripes Forever PAC. Casey continues to post a double-digit lead in recent polling, suggesting Democrats are pulling away in a state President Trump won in 2016.
  • Not a dime in outside money has been spent over this period to help controversial Virginia Republican nominee Corey Stewart
  • The outside-spending spigot is drying up in Wisconsin. Once a top target of outside groups, particularly Republican ones, Wisconsin saw just $1.2 million in new independent expenditures over the past three weeks. That's behind every other race where Democrats are defending a seat in a state Trump won in 2016 except Pennsylvania and Michigan. 
Meet the Midterms: Environmental issues break the red-blue divide in Florida

When MTP Daily team took the show on the road to Florida this week, environmental issues were top of mind for Florida voters. 

No matter whether they were Republicans, Democrats or independents, voters repeatedly stressed the need for whoever wins the state's pivotal Senate and governor's races to help solve the issues putting Florida's waterways at risk.

Watch "Meet the Press" anchor Chuck Todd share his analysis and hear from the voters themselves.

Exclusive: Priorities USA launches new ad campaign targeting McConnell entitlement talk

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is quickly becoming the vessel for the Democratic Party’s closing argument to midterm voters, a push punctuated by a new ad shared with NBC News.

Priorities USA Action, the largest Democratic Party super PAC, is launching on a $2 million national television campaign Thursday highlighting the Kentucky Republican’s comments blaming entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare for the rising federal debt despite two decades worth of tax cuts.

"The Republicans just admitted it," says the ad, titled "Big Cuts," which will run through Election Day.

"They’re going to make you pay for their massive tax giveaway to big corporations and the wealthy. AFTER the election," the ad says.

Last week, McConnell gave interviews to Bloomberg and Reuters in which he said entitlements are the “real drivers of the debt” and called for them to be paired “to the demographics of the future.”

On Tuesday night, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to her members reminding them to keep their focus on health care in the aftermath of McConnell’s remarks. "Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and the Affordable Care Act are on the ballot," said Pelosi. Further, "Over 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions are at risk, and they need to know the truth," said Pelosi.

Democrats this week are also seizing on a report detailing a nearly dollar-for-dollar balance between two decades of tax cuts benefiting the wealthiest 1 percent and proposed GOP spending cuts to the nation’s social safety net programs. Read more about that here.

Two weeks before the election, McConnell’s comments, say Democrats, have allowed them a final chance to break through with messaging they’ve been trying for months to advance.

"Mitch McConnell helped frame the incredibly high stakes of this election," Priorities USA Action Chairman Guy Cecil said in a statement to NBC News.  

In his interviews, McConnell said the programs would not be cut unless both parties agreed to changes.

"We all know that there will be no solution to that, short of some kind of bipartisan grand bargain that makes the very, very popular entitlement programs be in a position to be sustained. That hasn’t happened since the ‘80s," McConnell told Reuters on Oct. 17. "But at some point we will have to sit down on a bipartisan basis and address the long-term drivers of the debt."

According to a Washington Post fact check, some Democrats have gone so far in their ads as to claim that Republicans want to actually get rid of Social Security and Medicare. According to the Post Fact Checker, "That’s false. Every time Republicans have tried to alter these programs without Democratic buy-in, they have paid a political price at the polls. That’s why McConnell says there needs to be a bipartisan solution."

Priorities USA Action has already been running digital ads in dozens of House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country highlighting the Republican plan to cut Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid to pay for new tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations.  

Looming cuts to Medicare and Social Security is a message that proved potent in 2006, the last Democratic wave election, after then-President George W. Bush formed a commission to study privatizing Social Security.

"It’s a pretty straightforward equation and we should not be confused about it," President Obama said at a early voting rally in Nevada on Monday. 

"I don’t know how much simpler it can be. If you believe that folks like me need a tax cut and folks like your grandma needs a cut in her Social Security, then you’re right, you should just sit home and not vote."

