Trump campaign vows it will stay in full-motion with key players The president's re-election campaign announced "Operation MAGA," on Saturday, an effort to continue campaigning while the candidate is hospitalized. The campaign will host virtual events until Wednesday's vice presidential debate, after which Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump will begin campaigning on the ground in "key states." "Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump's campaign at full speed until our commander-in-chief returns to the campaign trail," said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, who has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.







Ivanka Trump tweets photo of her dad at Walter Reed Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020







'We were real concerned,' says White House chief of staff of Trump's condition on Friday White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an interview with Fox News that President Donald Trump's condition took a turn for the worse Friday when his blood oxygen level suddenly dropped. In the interview Saturday, Meadows described a more alarming situation than was previously disclosed by Trump or his team, which has attempted to downplay the president's battle with the coronavirus. "Yesterday we were real concerned," Meadows said. "He had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly." Trump's condition has improved since he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, and doctors were cautiously optimistic that this health would continue to improve. "He's a fighter, as we all know," Meadows said. "He's not out of the woods. The next 48 hours or so, with the history of this virus, we know can be tough. But he made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us ... were very concerned."







Frustration mounts over contact tracing at New Jersey fundraiser New Jersey state health officials are frustrated in their attempts to contract trace everyone who attended a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his Bedminster golf club Thursday night before he tested positive for Covid-19. The White House and Republican National Committee handed over names and emails of the more than 200 attendees, what event they attended inside, whether it was a smaller roundtable or the larger fundraiser and whether they reported being within six feet of Trump at any time. According to a person who has knowledge of the effort, the state of New Jersey told the White House Medical Unit that information wasn't enough. It asked for the phone numbers and addresses as is standard for effective contact tracing. The source also says it asked for the same information for the staff at the event. The state had received neither by Saturday evening. There is growing frustration and anger at the state level, according to the source. The information was first requested early Friday morning and was not delivered until 2:30 p.m. The source says New Jersey has had a robust contact-tracing apparatus in place for months. There is also concern that some employees could be from low- to middle-income communities that are harder hit by the coronavirus and harder to contact trace. Both the RNC and the White House said none of the staff came within six feet of the president for more than 15 minutes, and per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no need to contact trace.







Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for Japan on Sunday but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned after President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized with Covid-19, the State Department said Saturday. "Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," the department said in a statement. Initially, Pompeo planned to visit all three countries next week.







Trump fever-free but 'not out of the woods yet,' doctor says President Donald Trump remained fever-free and off supplemental oxygen, his doctor said Saturday night, but warned that the president is "not out of the woods yet." "The team remains cautiously optimistic," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. Trump completed his second dose of remdesivir Saturday evening, Conley said, and "continues to do well." "He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty," Conley added.







Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley test negative for Covid-19 Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri tested negative Saturday for Covid-19. Hawley attended the White House Rose Garden event for Amy Coney Barrett and didn't wear a mask for much of it. He was sitting near Sen. Mike Lee of Utah who tested positive. Seven others who attended last weekend's ceremony have since tested positive, including President Donald Trump and the first lady. Cruz will stay home until Barrett's confirmation hearings on Oct. 12, according to his spokesman. "After interacting with Sen. Lee, in consultation with the attending physician, Sen. Cruz is remaining at home out of an abundance of caution," the spokesman said in a statement. "He feels healthy, hasn't exhibited any Covid-19 symptoms and has tested negative." In a tweet, Hawley said he is "Praying for the President, the First Lady and every American who is battling this virus."







Biden campaign will disclose all Covid-19 test results The Biden campaign switched course Saturday and announced that it would release the results of each Covid-19 test he takes moving forward — a reversal from a previous decision to only release results if the Democratic presidential nominee tests positive for the coronavirus. "We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and additional safeguards, Biden spokesman Andrew Bates told NBC in a statement. "Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test." On Friday, Biden tested negative twice for Covid-19, his campaign said. He did not take a test Saturday but intends to take one Sunday morning. "Biden will continue to lead by example as we work together to overcome this pandemic," Bates said. The former vice president started taking Covid-19 tests regularly in August after deciding to spend more time on the campaign trail.







Trump in first video from hospital: 'I feel much better now' "I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said in a four-minute video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening. "I'll be back, I think I'll be back soon. And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started." Trump said that first lady Melania Trump was "handling it very nicely." pic.twitter.com/gvIPuYtTZG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020 Although Trump and his allies have projected an image of a president largely unaffected by the coronavirus, at times contradicting what White House officials have said about Trump's health, the president did acknowledge in his video that the next few days of the virus would be critical. "You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test. So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.






