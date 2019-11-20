Trump claims Sondland testimony exonerates him: 'It's all over' Trump claimed Wednesday that testimony Sondland gave in the House impeachment inquiry, exonerated him, saying that "it's all over." Addressing reporters as Sondland publicly testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee, Trump recounted a conversation he had with the ambassador and claimed that, "I just noticed one thing and I would say that means it's all over." "'What do you want from Ukraine,' he asks me," Trump said, holding a notebook and papers, appearing to read from a part of Sondland’s testimony. "'What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories.' This is Ambassador Sondland speaking to me, just happened, to which I turned off the television." "And now here’s my response that he gave. Ready? Do you have the cameras rolling? ‘I want nothing. That’s what I want from Ukraine.'" Trump said, continuing to read from his notes. "I said it twice." Read the full story. Share this -







OPINION: Trump ridicules impeachment witnesses by saying he doesn't know them. The joke's on him. We are in real danger. There are certainly many conclusions to be drawn from the recent days of detailed testimony by officials on the National Security Council and at the State Department in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. But beyond the political points scored and the possibility of removing a president, there's an even more unsettling feeling that I can't shake. These hearings have laid bare just how crippled the staff, systems and structures designed to protect our country really are. This troubling state of insecurity ought to jolt even the most jaded member of Congress into sitting up straight and starting to think about how to straighten it out really fast. But instead of trying to address the damage to our defenses, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting the inquiry, opt to exacerbate matters. They are trying to use this broken system to discredit and undermine the witnesses who are testifying to Trump's bad behavior. Repeatedly, these members of Congress have asked the public servants testifying — who have information about Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine into investigating a major political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son in exchange for aid and a White House visit — whether they themselves had ever met the president. The implication they hope will be drawn from their answers that they never once met him is that these individuals lack the stature and direct knowledge to be credible. Read the full piece.







10 members left for questioning There are 10 House Intel members left to question Sondland during the member round. Nunes and then Schiff can give closing remarks after all members are done. So we are looking at roughly another 50 to 60 minutes of this first hearing of the day.







GOP focuses on Sondland's 'presumption' to discredit his testimony Republicans are focusing on Sondland's "presumption" as a line of attack against his testimony. Rep. Mike Turner repeatedly asked Sondland if anyone explicitly told him that Trump "tied the investigation to the aid," suggesting that if "everyone was in the loop," as Sondland testified, the directive would have been acknowledged out loud at some point. "I have said repeatedly, congressman, that I was presuming," Sondland responded. "No one on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying this aid to the investigation? ... Yes or no?" Turner continued, telling Sondland he did not have any actual evidence. "Yes," Sondland acknowledged. Republicans on the dais looked visibly pleased with his response; even Nunes had a smile on his face. GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup picked up on this line of argument, saying that presumptions do not "equal" facts. Schiff then jumped in and pointed out that a quid pro quo does not need to be explicitly stated for it to occur. It's not like Trump was going to say, "Ambassador Sondland, I am telling you I'm not going to give the aid unless they do this," Schiff argued. Schiff: Trump doesn't need to say words 'I am bribing the Ukrainian president' 02:17







Laughter at the hearing as Trump is rated 'five Pinnochios' Speier got a round of applause and laughs from the audience after a back-and-forth with Conaway ended with her saying Trump gets "five Pinocchios on a daily basis." Speier and Conaway had been speaking about a Washington Post fact check that gave three Pinnochios to the Democratic claim that the whistleblower has a statutory right to anonymity. The Post said the "argument that whistleblower-protection laws implicitly provide anonymity is more nuanced, and debatable, than what Schiff said in a nationally televised hearing," although it noted that Trump's director of national intelligence and intelligence community inspector general said the whistleblower followed the law and should stay anonymous. After Speier read a section detailing why the whistleblower remaining anonymous is good practice, Conaway cut her off, highlighting that The Post said "three Pinocchios." "The president of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis," Speier responded. "So let's not go there." Some in the audience began laughing and clapping. Rep. Speier: Trump 'has five Pinocchios on a daily basis' 01:59







Sondland clarifies how many times he and Trump have spoken Sondland clarifies the 6-7 conversations he said he's had with Trump were ones about #Ukraine. Said the total number of conversations he's had with Trump is probably in the 20s — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 20, 2019






