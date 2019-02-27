Trump and Cohen, a history

For more than a decade, Cohen worked for Trump as an attorney and top official at the Trump Organization. He could be seen by businessman's side on the 2016 campaign trail, serving as a surrogate on TV, and battling reporters who were readying unfavorable stories on the then-GOP candidate.

He pledged total loyalty and was hoping to get a job in the administration when Trump won. That did not pan out.

Instead, he stayed behind in New York as Trump went to Washington. Then, last January, The Wall Street Journal first reported on a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels that Cohen had provided weeks before the 2016 election in order to keep her quiet about her allegation of an affair more than a decade ago. The White House denied it.

Within months, federal agents conducted raids on Cohen's home, office, and hotel. Trump was furious, but the two stood by each other. That only lasted so long. Facing immense prison time and mounting legal costs, Cohen began cooperating with federal prosecutors.

After Cohen pleaded guilty to a litany of federal felonies in August — including two campaign-finance violations stemming from hush payments he facilitated to two women to silence their allegations of affairs with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election and, Cohen claimed, boost Trump's candidacy, Trump went on the attack.

"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!" Trump tweeted.

Trump and his legal team began slamming Cohen as a liar whose word couldn't be trusted. Cohen later pleaded guilty to lying to Congress — something that will be a focal point of his Wednesday hearing.