Trump complains 'It's not fair' he's being impeached

Analysis: Trump faces fight or flight moment in Senate impeachment trial WASHINGTON — The closer Republicans get to a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the more it looks like an improvised political explosive. The White House and the Senate Republican Conference are united in their desire to dispose of it, but divided over how to do that in the way that inflicts the most damage on Democrats and the least harm on them — a show that gives Trump the chance to turn the tables on his accusers, or a quick dismissal that amounts to an exercise in self-preservation for him and GOP senators. In other words, it's fight or flight time for Trump. With his legacy, his re-election and his movement on the line — at a time when congressional Republicans are in lockstep defense of his actions — it would be quite a silent retreat for the chest-thumping, trash-talking Trump to slip away from the chance to have a made-for-TV trial befitting his reality-era presidency. He sounds like he doesn't want to. "I wouldn't mind the long process, because I'd like to see the whistleblower, who's a fraud, having the whistleblower called to testify in the Senate trial," he said Friday, referring to the anonymous intelligence community official who first accused him of wrongdoing in a complaint filed with the intelligence community inspector general. He also noted that he believes that the House's impeachment process — the Judiciary Committee there approved two articles against him on Friday morning and the full House is expected to approve them next week — has benefited him. For the full analysis, click here







Article II: Inside Impeachment - The 7-Minute Vote The House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump Friday morning. The panel met for just seven minutes to cast their votes, after debating late into the evening on Thursday. Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent, explains how this committee vote propels the two articles of impeachment to a vote before the entire House of Representatives next week. Click here to listen to the episode







One House Democrat goes on record opposing Trump impeachment House Democrats hailing from conservative swing districts are all lining up to vote in favor of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump next week — except for one congressman from New Jersey. An NBC News survey of more than 40 vulnerable House Democrats found only Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who represents the southern tip of the state, plans to vote against the articles of impeachment. "My district is red — a good chunk of it — and they're definitely anti-impeachment. And then I have the part that is purple, and they are more pro-impeachment. So whatever you do," he told NBC News, "you're going to aggravate people." The outspoken Van Drew — who was profiled recently by NBCNews.com focusing on his opposition to impeachment — was only one of two Democrats to vote against the House resolution in October that formalized the rules and procedure for the impeachment inquiry. The other was Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, who represents a rural district Trump won by 30 points in 2016. A spokesperson for Peterson told NBC News on Friday that he's undecided on how he'll vote on the articles on the House floor, likely on Wednesday. For the full story click here







'Witch hunt,' 'sham,' 'hoax': Trump shreds impeachment process in first comments since vote Trump, talking to reporters alongside his Paraguayan counterpart, shredded the impeachment process, calling it a "witch hunt," a "sham," and a "hoax." "To be using this for a perfect phone call," he said, referring to the July 25 phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that was partly the basis for the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, is a "scam," he said. He added that it was "a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment," which, Trump said, "is supposed to be used in an emergency." Trump said Democrats were "trivializing impeachment." "It's a very bad thing for our country," he added. Trump accuses House Democrats of 'trivializing impeachment' 03:24 Trump predicted that the saga will eventually backfire on Democrats. "Someday there will be a Democrat president and a Republican House, and I suspect they're going to, they'll remember it," Trump said. "The people are disgusted," he continued. "No one has ever seen anything like this." Asked about whether he would prefer a brief Senate trial or one that is more drawn out, Trump responded, "I'll do long or short." "I wouldn't mind a long process," he said. "I'd like to see the whistleblower."







Rules committee to mark up impeachment Tuesday; full House vote likely Wednesday The House Rules Committee on Friday said it would hold a meeting Tuesday to consider a resolution impeaching Trump. Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., said his panel will mark up the resolution Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. This meeting will dictate rules like length of floor debate for the full House vote that would follow. The mark-up meeting sets up a likely Wednesday vote by the full House on impeachment.






