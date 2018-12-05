Dole and the former president were both veterans of World War II. Bush would go on to defeat Dole in the 1988 Republican presidential primary to win the party's nomination.
Coast Guard band members are struggling to keep their instruments warm
It's just a tick above freezing in Washington this morning, and members of the Coast Guard band who were standing in line to go through security said there isn't much they can do to keep their instruments warm.
But some of them use plastic mouthpieces to prevent the tongue-sticking-to-the-flagpole effect that can occur when they blow into a cold metal instrument.
The six words that changed George H.W. Bush's presidency
It became the most famous broken promise in modern political history.
George H.W. Bush made it inside the New Orleans Superdome on Aug. 18, 1988. He was there to accept the Republican presidential nomination and to launch his fall campaign against Democrat Michael Dukakis.
"My opponent won't rule out raising taxes, but I will," Bush said. "And the Congress will push me to raise taxes, and I'll say, 'No.' And they'll push, and I'll say, 'No.' And they'll push again, and I'll say to them, 'Read my lips: No new taxes!'"
Bush's is first state funeral since former President Ford
On Wednesday, President George H.W. Bush will have the rare honor of a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral.
The ceremony has been held for some of the nation's presidents and other notable figures. This will be the first such funeral since former President Gerald Ford died in late 2006.
A state funeral, usually a days-long event, is filled with military-related details from 21-gun salutes to musical pieces performed by military bands and choirs. The funerals are conducted by The Military District of Washington.
Some of the most recent presidents to have a state funeral included Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Lyndon Johnson.
Trump declared today a national day of mourning — here's what that means
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush, where in Washington, D.C., he will have the first U.S. state funeral in more than a decade.
The declaration has significance — flags will be flown at half staff and both federal offices and the stock market will be closed. In Maryland and Texas, where Bush began his political career, state government agencies and offices will be closed in Bush's honor. And in Maine, where Bush spent decades at his Kennebunkport complex, non-essential state offices will be closed.
The funeral itself will be broadcast live from Washington National Cathedral later today.