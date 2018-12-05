President Donald Trump declared Wednesday a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush, where in Washington, D.C., he will have the first U.S. state funeral in more than a decade.

The declaration has significance — flags will be flown at half staff and both federal offices and the stock market will be closed. In Maryland and Texas, where Bush began his political career, state government agencies and offices will be closed in Bush's honor. And in Maine, where Bush spent decades at his Kennebunkport complex, non-essential state offices will be closed.

The funeral itself will be broadcast live from Washington National Cathedral later today.