Trump declares disaster in Pennsylvania

The funding can be used by local governments and non-profits for emergency protective measures, the White House said.
Share this -
Tim Stelloh
40m ago / 2:48 AM UTC
Nevada officials criticized after opening parking lot shelter for homeless
Officials are facing criticism for using a Las Vegas parking lot as a temporary shelter after a facility was closed when a homeless man tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Officials from Las Vegas and Clark County opened the temporary shelter at an event site lot a few miles north of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday after determining that 500 people using Catholic Charities' overnight facility would have nowhere to sleep, said David Riggleman, the city’s communications director.
When mats that could easily be disinfected weren’t available, hundreds of six-foot squares were painted onto the asphalt and surrounded by metal barricades — a grid meant to prevent more cases of the disease through social distancing measures, he said.
NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
The NCAA will permit Division I spring-sport athletes — such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players — who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.
Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision because many athletes in those sports had completed all or most of their regular seasons, the council decided.
Share this -
Jamie Knodel
2h ago / 1:14 AM UTC
Trump approves disaster declaration for Rhode Island
President Donald Trump on Monday approved a disaster declaration for Rhode Island amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the FDA, anecdotal reports suggest that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine may offer some benefit for patients in serious condition.
Share this -
Tom Winter
3h ago / 12:24 AM UTC
More than 138 more deaths in New York City in 24 hours
Since Sunday evening, 138 more people have died in New York City as a result of coronavirus, for a total of 914 deaths as a result of the outbreak in the city, according to the NYC Department of Health.
There are now 38,807 New Yorkers who have tested positive for the virus. To date, 20 percent of all cases have resulted in some type of hospitalization, a total of 7,741. Half have been of people age 75 or older.
Share this -
Doha Madani and Pete Williams
3h ago / 12:08 AM UTC
Judges block abortion bans, ordered as part of coronavirus response, in Texas and Ohio
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered doctors to postpone procedures that were not medically necessary, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added that the order includes "any type of abortion." Abbott's order came just two days after the Ohio Attorney General David Yost ordered clinics to stop abortions in order to preserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
Federal Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin said in his decision Monday that the Texas order was too broad and violated the constitutional guarantee of a woman's right to choose.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the legal challenge to halt the ban, celebrated the Ohio decision by a federal court on Monday.
"Abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care — and it will continue in Ohio," the organization said.
Share this -
Corky Siemaszko
4h ago / 11:43 PM UTC
Brooklyn man arrested for allegedly coughing on FBI agents, selling marked-up medical gear
A Brooklyn man has been busted for allegedly assaulting FBI agents with a potentially deadly weapon — a cough.
Baruch Feldheim claimed he had the coronavirus and “allegedly coughed in their direction” when FBI agents busted him Sunday in the New York City borough on suspicion of peddling surgical masks, respirators and other badly-needed medical supplies at “an approximately 700 percent markup,” according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey.
Feldheim, 43, was charged with assaulting a federal officer and making false statements to law enforcement.