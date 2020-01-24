Trump defense team to focus on Bidens in oral arguments

Trump's lawyers are expected to bring up the Bidens as part of their defense of the president, according to a person working with the legal team.

The person defended the move saying that since the Democratic House impeachment managers repeatedly brought up the former vice president and his son during their oral arguments against the president, it is relevant to their defense.

"We will have to be addressing that given the way they have opened it up," the person said.

Democrats have said that Trump pushed investigations into the Bidens as a way to hurt the former vice president's 2020 campaign.