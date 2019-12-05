Trump: Dems 'seek to Impeach me over NOTHING' ....This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019 Share this -







House Judiciary Committee announces Monday hearing on impeachment findings Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that his committee will hold a hearing to receive presentations from counsels for the House Intelligence and Judiciary panels on their findings in the impeachment inquiry. The counsels for the Democrats and Republicans will appear for their committees. The announcement comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Judiciary Committee will move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The House Intelligence Democrats released their report summarizing its findings in the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday and voted to send it to the Judiciary panel. The Judiciary committee held a hearing Wednesday with legal scholars on the constitutional grounds for impeachment.







'Abuse of power': GOP leadership reacts to Pelosi on articles of impeachment Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the Judiciary Committee would move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump is "the ultimate abuse of power." "The Founders began the Constitution with 'We the People' for a reason," McDaniel said. "Pelosi wants to negate the votes of 63 million Americans, all while denying President Trump due process. It is the ultimate abuse of power, and all the more reason why Republicans must take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet that Pelosi had failed to meet her own standard for moving forward with articles of impeachment. To quote Speaker Pelosi:



“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country.”



She has failed her own standard for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/FtuT4SjiFD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 5, 2019







Trump: 'If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast' .....trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to "Clean the Swamp," and that's what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019







Thursday schedule: Pelosi to deliver impeachment inquiry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to provide an update on the status of the impeachment inquiry process at 9 E.T. from the speaker's balcony hallway. The update comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing into the probe into President Donald Trump.







Trump tweets that the favor was meant to be for the U.S. President Trump took to Twitter late Wednesday to offer a take on what he meant by asking Ukraine's newly elected leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for a "favor" on their July 25th phone call. ...."I would like to have the Attorney General (of the United States) call you or your people....." This, based on what I have seen, is their big point - and it is no point at a all (except for a big win for me!). The Democrats should apologize to the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019






