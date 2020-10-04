Trump briefly leaves hospital to drive past supporters

Two White House residence employees tested positive three weeks ago Two members of the White House residence staff tested positive for the coronavirus roughly three weeks ago, a White House official confirmed to NBC News Sunday. The official said the employees do not have regular contact with President Donald Trump, who along with the first lady, several aides and other Republican officials have tested positive for the virus. Additional information about the employees, whose positive tests were first reported by the New York Times, was not immediately available. White House spokesman Judd Deere declined to comment on the staff members but said the White House "does take any positive case seriously and has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread." Asked how residence staff are being protected while first lady Melania Trump convalesces there, her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that "every precaution is being taken" to ensure their safety. Share this -







N.J. health officials say they're contacting fundraiser attendees, club staff The New Jersey Health Department provided more information Sunday about its contact-tracing efforts surrounding Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club Thursday. In a series of tweets, the department said that it has reached out to those who attended the fundraiser and that state officials were also interviewing the golf club's staff members to assess their level of exposure to the president and his aides, as well as to provide public health recommendations. The majority of the club's staff members live in Somerset County, the department said. There has been growing frustration and anger at the state level because of how the White House responded to state officials' request for information about attendees and club staff, NBC News has reported. ❗️UPDATE❗️DOH & @SomersetCntyNJ Dept. of Health have received information from the management of Trump Nat’l Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ & the White House.



The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) October 4, 2020 Share this -





