Trump eager to restart economy by May despite risks WASHINGTON — With his hoped-for Easter timeline having come and gone, President Donald Trump now appears more determined than he has ever been to open up the economy with a "big bang" early next month, according to multiple people familiar with the decision-making process. As the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, aides are cautioning the president about too quickly lifting national social distancing guidelines, now set to expire April 30. An internal debate continues about how best to reopen certain sections of the country at the end of the month, these people said. "I think we are all expecting or planning for May 1," said a senior administration official, cautioning that major new outbreaks in cities could change the thinking and that no final determination has been made. Read the full story here







George Stephanopoulos says he has COVID-19 ABC News' George Stephanopoulos said Monday on "Good Morning America" that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, had previously tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago. Stephanopoulos said that he is asymptomatic. "I actually feel great," he said. "I've never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills, any of the classic symptoms you've been reading about."







Unapproved online lenders want a piece of the new coronavirus loan program for small businesses The Ellery Hotel, a colonial style B&B in Northampton, Mass., acquired and renovated by Bob Thomas and Dierdre Savage, Saltaire Hotels co-owners. Courtesy of Saltaire Hotels As the government's small business lending program struggles to find its footing, many online and alternative lenders say they're filling the void, offering to help merchants tap into federal funding designed to ease the economic pain caused by coronavirus. But because most of these lenders are not yet approved to handle Small Business Administration (SBA) loans directly, some experts fear that merchants may be targeted by unregulated lenders and wind up with loans costing far more than the 1 percent, two-year deal the government is backing. Read the full story here







China rejects accusation of anti-African bias in fighting coronavirus Chinese officials have rejected claims of discriminatory policies towards Africans in how they are fighting the coronavirus spread on Monday, arguing that the country treats foreign nationals as equal to own its citizens. Reuters reported that several African ambassadors said heightened measures in China to prevent the disease spread have led them to be mistreated, harassed and even ejected from their homes. But China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday it values the safety of all foreign personnel and had treated African students who had fallen ill within its borders. "The Chinese people always see in the African people partners and brothers through thick and thin. China-Africa friendship is unbreakable as it is deeply rooted in this land," his statement said. Meanwhile 108 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the Chinese mainland on Sunday — the highest number seen in five weeks.







Vietnamese designer wins acclaim for colorful masks A model poses in designer Do Quyen Hoa's colorful hand-embroidered face masks at her workshop in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday. NHAC NGUYEN / AFP - Getty Images







North Korea's rubber-stamp Parliament meets amid global pandemic A session of 14th Supreme People's Assembly at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Sunday, as released by North Korea's official news agency. STR / AFP - Getty Images North Korea's rubber-stamp Parliament gathered on Sunday, a day after leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ruling party politburo meeting where he called for strict measures to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photos released by state news agency KCNA on Monday showed hundreds of lawmakers sitting in close proximity to each other with no masks or other visible anti-infection measures. North Korea has said it has tested at least 700 people and has put more than 500 in quarantine, but has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Reuters last week.







Trump hails 'great deal' as OPEC and allies agree largest oil output cut in history Oil prices moved higher early Monday morning stateside after OPEC and its allies agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day. The deal, which was finalized on Sunday after marathon discussions that spanned four days, is the single largest output cut in history. President Donald Trump, who was heavily involved in brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia after a price war broke out between the two countries, cheered the agreement. "Great deal for all!" he said on Twitter late Sunday. The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020







Some Italian and Spanish citizens set to return to work Commuters wearing face masks sit on a train at the Atocha Station in Madrid on Monday as some companies were set to resume work. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP - Getty Images In Italy and Spain some non-essential workers will be able to return to work this week, as the two southern European countries attempt to shore up their ailing economies. In Italy, some shops will be permitted to reopen from Tuesday including bookstores, stationery stores and those selling children's clothes. Forestry businesses will also be able to restart operations to ensure the supply of wood. While in Spain, any worker who cannot work from home will be able to return to work this week, with more than 10 million masks being distributed at bus, metro and train stations throughout the country.






