Trump-era ushers in historic, early reelection spending

President Trump has upended a lot of norms in politics, but one worth taking a look at is his effect on presidential-cycle spending. 

A lot's been made about Trump's historic fundraising haul for an incumbent president. The first incumbent to begin fundraising in earnest the moment he was sworn in, Trump’s campaign alone raised more than $60 million this cycle (and the combined effort with joint fundraising committees eclipsed $100 million). Those figures don’t even include donations from the final three months of this year. 

Former President Obama raised about $4 million directly to his campaign account in 2009 and 2010 respectively.  

An uncharacteristically large war chest at this point of the cycle has allowed Trump to spend heavily. His campaign committee spent more than $32 million through the third quarter of 2018, with top expenditures going to advertising, paying legal fees and to the company that makes signature campaign apparel like the "Make America Great Again" hats. 

The Obama campaign spent $10.4 million during his first two years in office, much of that on advertising and legal fees. 

Outside groups, predominately Republican ones, have taken a queue from Trump and are too spending a historic amount. There's been $11.7 million in independent expenditures supporting Trump's reelection effort, and just $190,000 in spending opposing him. 

Between 2009 and 2010, outside groups spent just $680,000 on the presidential race, with all but $44,000 of that being spent in support of Obama. 

The books aren't closed on 2018 yet, so these numbers are bound to climb once final reports are due in early January. And the totals don't include money spent by other affiliated groups like national parties that could also help in the reelection bid. 

What's clear now is that the Trump era has ushered in an unprecedented amount of reelection spending so early in the process. But what's not clear is whether this will be the new normal or a Trump-specific phenomenon.  

2018: A timeline of the year in politics

From Brett Kavanaugh to the Mueller probe to the midterms, it’s been a particularly consequential year in American politics. Here’s a timeline of some of the biggest political news stories of the year as they unfolded in 2018.

Jan. 30: Trump delivers State of the Union address to Congress

Feb. 16: Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicts13Russians and three companies regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election

Feb. 19: Pennsylvania's Supreme Court releases new congressional map, giving Democrats a shot at picking up as many as six congressional seats in the state

March 13: President Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is later replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo

March 21: Republican Rick Saccone concedes to Democrat Conor Lamb in PA-18 special election

March 22: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster resigns; he’s later replaced by John Bolton

April 9: FBI raids the offices and home of longtime Trump lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen, seizing business records, emails and documents

April 11: House SpeakerPaul Ryan announces that he won’t run for re-election

May 8: Trump announces withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal

June 12: Trump, in Singapore, holds summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un; Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., loses GOP primary to challenger Katie Arrington.

June 20: Trump signs executive order reversing administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border

June 26: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upsets Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., in Democratic primary; Supreme Court upholds Trump’s revised travel ban

June 27: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court

July 5: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns amid numerous ethics controversies

July 9: Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to fill Anthony Kennedy's seat on the Supreme Court

July 13: Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials for hacking Democratic organizations and the Clinton campaign

July 16: In a news conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Trump blames both countries for the state of U.S.-Russia relations ("I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we've all been foolish"), and he appears to side with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies on the question whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election ("I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today")

Aug. 21: Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer/fixer pleads guilty; jury finds Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on eight counts

Aug. 25: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., passes away

Sept. 5: Anonymous senior Trump administration official publishes New York Times op-ed calling the president amoral and erratic, and says many in the administration are working to thwart his agenda

Sept. 7: George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser, is sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI early in inquiry on election interference

Sept. 14: Manafort pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with Mueller’s investigative team

Sept. 16: Speaking publicly to the Washington Post, Christine Blasey Ford accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago.

Sept. 26: Ford and a defiant Kavanaugh testify, separately, before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Oct. 6: Kavanaugh wins Senate confirmation by a narrow 50-48 vote. 

Oct. 9: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announces her resignation from the Trump administration

Oct. 19: Saudi Arabia says 18 of its citizens were responsible for killing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi – after telling different stories for more than two weeks

Oct. 22: Trump tweets about the caravan of migrants assembled in southern Mexico, alleging that "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in"

Oct. 23: Trump admits there's no proof to his claim that Middle Easterners are part of the migrant caravan: "There's no proof of anything. There's no proof of anything. But they could very well be"

Oct. 24: Officials reveal that pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as to CNN.

Oct. 26: Authorities charge Caesar Sayoc, a fervent Trump supporter, of sending more than a dozen pipe bomb packages targeted at prominent Democrats

Oct. 27: An anti-Semitic gunman opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 worshipers

Nov. 6: On Election Day, Democrats win control of the U.S. House of Representatives; Republicans maintain control of the U.S. Senate

Nov. 7: Day after those midterm results, Trump fires U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and lashes out at reporters in news conference

Nov. 27: Appointed Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., wins Senate runoff election in Mississippi

Nov. 29: Cohen pleads guilty for lying to Congress, revealing that Trump’s business was seeking a deal with Russia well into June 2016

Dec. 1: Former President George H.W. Bush passes away at age of 94

Dec. 8: Trump announces that John Kelly will step down as chief of staff by the end of the year

Dec. 11: In Oval Office meeting with Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Trump threatens to shut down the government if he doesn’t get money for his border wall

Dec. 12: Federal judge sentences Cohen to three years in prison for financial crimes and lying to Congress

Dec. 15: Trump announces that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will leave the administration at the end of the year

Dec. 18: Judge delays Michael Flynn’s sentencing to allow further cooperation with federal prosecutors

 

McSally will serve in the Senate alongside Democrat who beat her. How rare is that?

The record is thin, but it’s not on Martha McSally's side.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Republican was appointed to serve alongside Sen.-elect Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., the candidate who defeated her in last month’s midterm election. To keep her seat, McSally has to win an election in 2020.

It's only the third time since 1913 — when a constitutional amendment mandated the direct election of senators — that the loser of a Senate contest has gone on to win an appointment to serve with the winner, according to information provided by the Senate Historical Office.

In both of the previous instances, involving Sen. Edwin Mechem, R-N.M., and Sen. Howard Metzenbaum, D-Ohio, the appointed senator lost his next bid for the seat.

In neither previous case was the loser immediately appointed to a vacancy.

In 1954, Mechem lost a race to incumbent Democrat Clinton Presba Anderson. Eight years later, just after he had been defeated for re-election as governor, he had himself appointed to the seat of the late Democrat Dennis Chavez. Mechem ended up serving with Anderson for two years, but, like many governors who move into vacated Senate seats, he lost his bid for election in his own right in 1964.

In 1974, Metzenbaum was appointed to serve alongside Sen. Robert Taft Jr., the Republican who had defeated him in an open-seat Senate race in 1970. Later in 1974, Metzenbaum lost the Democratic nomination to astronaut John Glenn. But he came back in 1976 to defeat Taft.

In addition to those gems, the Senate Historical Office compiled a list of 11 times the losing candidate in a race won a subsequent election and served with the person who defeated him. The most recent example is Republican John Ensign, who won a Senate seat in 2000 after losing to Democrat Harry Reid in 1998. The earliest was Massachusetts Democrat David Walsh, who lost a 1926 contest to Republican Frederick Gillett but rebounded to win a special election later that year and served with Gillett for five years.

McSally to face electoral gauntlet after Senate appointment

Arizona Rep. Martha McSally's 2018 has been a whirlwind—she jumped into one of the closest-watched Senate races of the cycle, fending off a competitive challenge from her right flank before falling short to Democratic Senator-elect Kyrsten Sinema. 

McSally won a consolation prize when Arizona Republican Gov. Steve Ducey appointed her to fill the seat vacated by the late Sen. John McCain (by way of Jon Kyl, who filled the seat for the three months after McCain's death).

But that appointment thrusts her into an electoral gauntlet, as she'll have a tough fight ahead of her to keep her seat. 

The first challenge is straightforward—the calendar. McSally will have to defend the seat in 2020 because appointments only last until the next general election. And then she'll have to run again in 2022 because that's when McCain's seat is normally up for reelection. 

But she also faces further challenges too, both from within her party and in a general election. 

Once she joins the Senate, she'll once again have to face the difficult, if familiar task of navigating life as a Republican in the Trump era. 

McSally moved to her right during the 2018 GOP primary as Republicans Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio took aim at her right flank. But that shift cost her in the general election, as Democrats tied her to President Trump. 

She'll have to do that same balancing act again to protect herself from a credible primary challenge but be ready for a general election, which Democrats will likely contest hard after their 2018 victory. 

McSally is certainly no stranger to a tough election, as she's been running hard her entire political career first for he competitive House seat and now for the Senate.

And she's turned it around before—after a tight loss in 2012 in the race to replace former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, McSally ran again in 2014 and won by yet another razor-thin margin. 

She'll need to replicate that effort again in 2020, convincing a majority of voters to back her just two years after they chose someone else. 

Poll: GOP governor faces a tough re-election

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky, who’s up for re-election next year, trails state Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in a hypothetical general election matchup, and just 38 percent of voters approve of his job, according to a Mason-Dixon poll of the state.

In the poll, Beshear is ahead of Bevin by 8 points, 48 percent to 40 percent, while Bevin leads Secretary of State Alison Grimes by 1 point, 47 percent to 46 percent; Grimes lost the Senate race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2014.

Bevin’s job rating is 38 percent approve, 53 percent disapprove.

Despite these tough numbers for Bevin, the Mason-Dixon pollsters say not to count out the Republican governor.

“It is not unusual for Republican candidates to trail in the early stages of elections in Kentucky. Bevin himself trailed for most of the 2015 race, pulled about even a few weeks out and went on to win. Senator Mitch McConnell has also faced early adversity in his two most recent reelection campaigns, but in both races he stormed back late to win,” they write in a memo.

“Given this recent history, it is far from over for Bevin. However, Beshear is a formidable opponent who won four years ago in a GOP-friendly state election.”

Kentucky’s primaries in 2019 take place on May 21, and the general election is November 5.

 

South Bend mayor won't run for reelection as 2020 decision looms

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the latest Democrat to stoke speculation about a 2020 bid after he announced he's not running for reelection after this year. 

Buttigieg has a stellar resume—a Rhodes scholar and an Afghanistan veteran, he ran a stronger-than-expected bid to lead the Democratic National Committee after the 2016 election, one that left him short of the crown but with an increased station in the party. 

The mayor refused to specifically address speculation about a 2020 bid, speculation that's existed since 2016, when New York Times columnist Frank Bruni ran a piece asking if Buttigieg would be America's first gay president

"I don't think its a secret that we're looking at things and we'll continue to do so going into the new year," he said.

"My expectation is to serve through these next 54 weeks and use them to the absolute maximum." 

Hear more from Buttigieg below. 

 

Iowa polling gives us very early look at possible 2020 Democratic landscape

It may still be 2018, but there’s already polling on how the potential 2020 Democratic field shapes up in Iowa.

The new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden sits in a clear first place with 32 percent support, with Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in second with 19 percent.

Texas Rep Beto O’Rourke follows in third place with 11 percent support and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows with 8 percent.

But with the field still infancy (remember how early 2016 polling didn’t even include Donald Trump, or put Sanders within spitting distance of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton?) one interesting use of these early polls is to gauge voter sentiment about these possible candidates.

Biden has far-and-away the highest favorability rating at 82 percent, and the highest net favorability (his favorability number minus his unfavorable number) at 67 percent.

Sanders, Warren and O’Rourke follow with the three next-highest favorable figures—74 percent, 64 percent and 43 percent respectively. All three have strong net favorability ratings, between O’Rourke’s 42 percent and Sanders’s 52 percent.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker both finished with a 49 percent favorable mark and similar, low-double-digit unfavorable ratings.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand are have favorability ratings hovering between 35-42 percent.

But with a 31 percent unfavorable mark, the billionaire Bloomberg is viewed unfavorably by more potential caucus-goers than any other candidate except for Clinton, by a significant margin.

The rest of the candidates suffer from some combination of low name recognition and/or mixed feelings from those who do know who they are.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Maryland Rep. John Delaney and California Rep. Eric Swalwell all have favorable ratings in the 20s, and relatively low unfavorable ratings considering their relative lack of name identification.

But even while few potential caucus-goers said they were familiar with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti or Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, those who do know them are virtually split on their view.

Environmentalist and billionaire Tom Steyer, who has spent millions of dollars promoting his push to impeach President Trump, receives mixed marks from possible caucus-goers, with equal 19-percent favorable and unfavorable marks. 

Inslee and Bullock have identical, 11 percent, favorability figures, as well as 8 percent unfavorable marks. Garcetti’s favorable rating is 13 percent, but 11 percent of likely caucus-goers view him unfavorably.

The poll also included Andrew Yang, a businessman running an incredibly long-shot bid based in part on a universal basic income. His favorability rating is 7 points underwater. 

There are obviously still political eons between now and the Iowa Caucuses, so it would be unwise to put too much stock in any early numbers. But these favorability figures help suggest which candidates need to get out there and start raising their profile among voters, and which candidates have to do more to sway hearts and minds.

The poll surveyed 455 likely Democratic caucus-goers between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13. The poll has a margin of error of 4.6 percent. 

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander to retire in 2020

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander will not run again in 2020, he announced Monday, a decision that could create a scramble among Republicans looking to replace him.

NBC News's Jonathan Allen has more on Alexander's career, which included stints as governor, the secretary of education, and at the head of the Senate Health,Education,Labor and Pensions Committee. 

The move means that the state is losing its two prominent Republican senators in a span of two years—Sen. Bob Corker is retiring at the end of the year, with GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn slated to replace him after her November victory. 

Now, Volunteer State Republicans have to settle on a replacement for Alexander, who's held the seat since 2003. Some possibilities for the GOP include those who ran, or flirted with, bids for Corker's seat or for retiring Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's position. 

Former Rep. Stephen Fincher briefly ran against Blackburn in this year's GOP primary and has $1.75 million left in a federal campaign account. 

The Club for Growth PAC is calling on Congressman-elect Mark Green to run for the seat. Green, a Republican, briefly flirted with a Senate bid before running and winning the race to replace Blackburn. 

Rep. Diane Black, who chose not to seek reelection to launch an unsuccessful bid for governor, could also look toward a return to Washington. 

A current congressman like Rep. David Kustoff could be well-positioned to jump into the race. 

And there will also likely be speculation about whether Haslam wants to run. He briefly flirted with a bid to replace Corker, as some within the party called for a more establishment pick.  

It’s possible Democrats could mount a serious challenge too. But they may be dissuaded by Blackburn’s double-digit victory over former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen

Deep partisan divisions drive sentiment on climate change

Americans as a whole are increasingly concerned about addressing the effects of climate change, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows, but Republicans remain as skeptical as ever about the need for immediate action.

The new data shows that 45 percent of Americans believe that  "global climate change has been established as a serious problem, and immediate action is necessary." That's the highest since the poll began asking the question in 1999, and up from the 39 percent who felt that way in Sept. 2017. 

Another 21 percent say that "there is enough evidence that climate change is taking place and some action should be taking." Taken together, two-thirds of Americans want there to be action taken on climate change. 

But 30 percent of Americans remain skeptical—18 percent of the total sample say that they aren't sure if climate change is real and want to see more research, while 12 percent say "concern about global climate change is unwarranted." 

These numbers are driven by a deep partisan divide that shows Democrats feeling their highest levels of urgency in the almost 20-year history the data spans. More than 7 in 10 Democrats believe climate change is "serious" and requires "immediate action," a 42-percentage-point increase from the just 29 percent of Democrats who believed that in 1999. 

Just 15 percent of Republicans share that sense of urgency, the exact same portion who did so in 1999. 

Meanwhile, independents are growing more alarmed about climate change, with 47 percent calling for "immediate action" compared to the 25 percent who felt that way in 1999. 

President Trump has been brushed aside warnings of global climate change, questioning whether it's the result of human activity during an October "60 Minutes" interview and arguing he doesn't believe his own government's study on the coming financial impact of climate change. He also followed through on a campaign promise to withdraw from the international Paris Agreement on climate change. 

The majority of Americans, 52 percent are more concerned that the "failure to address climate change will lead to greater financial costs and higher energy prices" than if the costs associated with regulations implemented to curb the effects of climate change. Thirty-five percent of Americans are more concerned about the costs associated with regulations. 

The same partisan divide exists in this question too, with a clear majority of Democrats more concerned about the failure to address climate change than regulations, and a near-majority of Republicans more concerned about the economic impact of those regulations. 

The NBC/Wall Street Journal interviewed 900 people between Dec. 9-12. The poll has a margin of error of 3.27 percent. 

Hearing on uncertified North Carolina congressional race set for Jan. 11

The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced on Friday that it will conduct a public evidentiary hearing into alleged irregularities in the state's 9th Congressional District on January 11, leaving the race undecided into the new year. 

The board had said it would hold the hearing before December 21 of this year. The board has twice voted not to certify the race between Republican Dan Harris and Democrat Dan McCready, which Harris appeared to have won by 905 votes after Election Day, after allegations of election fraud surfaced.  

The board said that state investigators are still waiting on "additional documents from parties subpoenaed in this matter and finalizing the investigation prior to the hearing."

 

