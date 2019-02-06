The Trump family is ready

A significant number of Democrats clapped or cheered following Trump's line noting the U.S. recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of that nation.

"We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom — and we condemn the brutality of the Maduro regime, whose socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair," Trump said.

Trump used the opportunity to criticize calls for more socialist policies within the Democratic Party

"Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country," he said. "America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination and control. ... Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country."