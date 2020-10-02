Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter early Friday. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump, 74, tweeted. Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020 Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, said, "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence." The announcement immediately throws into question the nature of the remaining 32 days of the campaign, including the remaining two presidential debates. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami. Read more Share this -







World leaders send Trump best wishes after Covid diagnosis The United Kingdom, Russia, Israel and Taiwan were just some of the nations to wish President Donald Trump well after his shock diagnosis with coronavirus. The head of the World Health Organization, a frequent target of criticism from Trump for its handling of the pandemic, also sent his best wishes.= Read more







Read the White House physician's letter on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a letter published overnight: "Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus." He said they would stay in isolation at the White House during their convalescence. Read the full letter here







Boris Johnson shows what happens when a world leader gets Covid-19 LONDON — As news of President Donald Trump's shock diagnosis with Covid-19 spread Friday, the experience of United Kingdom Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who tested positive six months ago, could offer a clue to what might come next. Johnson, 55, announced on March 27, at the height of the pandemic in the U.K., that he was suffering "mild" symptoms and would self-isolate while continuing to work. He was thought to be the first world leader confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 — so what happened next?Read more







Pence, second lady test negative for coronavirus As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O'Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020







Chris Christie says no masks during Trump debate prep Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate, said that "no one" was wearing masks in the room during preparations. "No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," he told ABC's "Good Morning America," adding that he "feels fine" and is not showing any signs of Covid-19. Christie was one of many people who were in close contact with the president in the days leading to his Covid-19 diagnosis. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, also assisted with debate prep.






