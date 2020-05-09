Trump: government will buy $3 billion of meat, produce from farmers President Donald Trump announced Saturday the federal government would purchase $3 billion of food from farmers. "Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump tweeted. Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. “FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX” Great news for all! @SecretarySonny @ZippyDuvall — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020 Some farmers and dairy operators have been forced to dump their products amid the coronavirus pandemic as a shift to at-home consumption has disrupted the food supply chain. Farmers who typically service the restaurant industry have been left with no place to send their goods, even as many Americans suffering from the economic impact of the coronavirus struggle to provide food for their families. Share this -







Yes there is less pollution and a map shows it A London-based remote sensing engineer used air pollution data to create an interactive map visualizing the impact of coronavirus-related shutdowns on the environment. Simon Andersson An engineer used air pollution data to create an interactive map visualizing the impact of coronavirus-related shutdowns on the environment. Simon Andersson, a London-based engineer who works at the earth observation company ICEYE, says he started his efforts as a "weekend project" after he came across a post about air pollution from the European Space Agency. His application, which uses the Google Earth Engine, shows the stark differences in air pollution from last year to this year. The changes are especially notable for cities like Paris, New Delhi, Madrid and London. Fewer cars on roads and reduced production from factories during the pandemic have led to unintended climate benefits such as cleaner air and clearer water. "I hope that we can learn from this that a drastic change in pollution and emissions is possible, which is what is needed in order to mitigate the climate crisis," Andersson said in an email. "I hope that we continue to see fewer cars on the road, but really I hope that we can replace a significant amount of travel in cities with cycling." Andersson plans to participate in a joint hackathon hosted by NASA and other space agencies scheduled for the end of the month devoted to finding coronavirus solutions.







Photo: Undertaker waits for body of COVID-19 victim An undertaker awaits the arrival of the body of a COVID-19 victim at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8, 2020. Brazil has registered more than 135,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 9,146 deaths so far -- by far the highest figures in Latin America. Mauro Pimentel / AFP - Getty Images







FDA approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country. The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corp. of San Diego. The test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement. The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorized by the FDA. Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a patient's nasal swab for the genetic material of the virus. While considered highly accurate, the tests can take hours and require expensive, specialized equipment mainly found at commercial labs, hospitals or universities. Click here to read the full story







Churches to help New York with coronavirus testing for communities of color Cuomo announces expansion of testing in minority communities May 9, 2020 02:03 New York state is partnering with churches to ramp up coronavirus testing for communities of color, who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. "We must address the racial disparities of this pandemic, and meet the need where it is," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference Saturday morning. The state is working with nonprofit health care network Northwell Health to open more than 20 temporary testing sites in churches located in predominantly low-income areas as well as in communities of color starting on May 12. While the overall number of coronavirus hospitalizations and intubations continue to decline in New York, the majority of new cases have been reported in minority communities, Cuomo said. Black people make up 28 percent of new coronavirus hospitalizations in New York City, although they are 23 percent of the population, the governor said. "Of the 21 zip codes with the most new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 20 have greater-than-average black and/or Latino populations," he said.







They became parents during the pandemic — but can't show their new babies the world Jamal Gathers Sr., seen with his son Henry, has weekly Zoom sessions with his therapist to cope with the challenges of having a newborn in a pandemic. "Bourbon helps, too," Gathers joked. Sarah Cohan When Emily LaCosse gave birth to twins, she knew her world had changed. What she didn't expect was that at the same time, the coronavirus pandemic would alter everyone else's, too. LaCosse, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, had her babies March 9. When she went to the hospital to deliver them, the coronavirus still felt like a vague threat: A nurse downplayed the health risks of it, and her hospital had no restrictions on visitors. But during the five days that LaCosse and her newborns were in the hospital, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fight the growing outbreak. Schools shuttered and grocery stores began running low on essentials. Soon, there was a statewide lockdown, too. Read the whole story here.







Hospitals move to let families visit people dying of the coronavirus Rinat Vita Dishlo says goodbye to her mother, Vita Bat Sheva, dying of coronavirus at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel. Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center More than a quarter of a million people around the world have died from the coronavirus — many without a loved one by their side due to hospitals' precautions against the spread of the deadly infection. Now some hospitals are reconsidering such policies in order to allow the dying and their family members the comfort of spending some final moments together. "We can't change the fact that people will die from this virus, but at least we can give these moments of compassion to family members and their loved ones," said Avi Shushan, spokesman for the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel. Read the full story here.







More than 1,000 line up for food in Switzerland amid shutdown More than 1,000 people lined up on Saturday to get free food parcels in Geneva, underscoring the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the working poor and undocumented immigrants even in wealthy Switzerland. The line of people stretched for more than 1 km (half a mile) outside an ice rink where volunteers were handing out around 1,500 parcels to people who started lining up as early as 5 a.m. "At the end of the month, my pockets are empty. We have to pay the bills," said Ingrid Berala, a Geneva resident from Nicaragua who works part-time. "This is great, because there is food for a week, a week of relief...I don't know for next week." Swiss bank UBS has calculated that Geneva is the second-most expensive global city for a family of three to live in, behind only Zurich. While average incomes are also high, that helps little for people struggling to make ends meet. Coronavirus cases have been relatively low in Switzerland but mostly attributed to poor and overcrowded housing in cities.






