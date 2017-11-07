Trump Has Bombarded ISIS Forces Heavily. Status: In Progress.

The president promised an iron fist when it came to stomping out terror, promising “to bomb the sh-- out of ISIS” and “keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country” during his campaign.

In his first year as the leader of the free world, the president has shied away from his most inflammatory promises but embraced military firepower: he dropped “the mother of all bombs” and bombarded ISIS forces heavily: in August, government data shows the U.S. and its allies dropped more than 5,075 weapons on ISIS targets, the highest month-total in the last three years. The president’s military efforts have come at a high civilian cst, NBC News reported this summer.

He dropped the term “radical Islamic terrorism” in a speech delivered in Saudi Arabia after spending years blasting Obama for not using the phrase. An administration official suggested it was fatigue, not a branding shift.

He never ordered the complete and total ban on Muslims entering the country that he promised at some points during his campaign, instead attempting to institute three travel bans on residents of certain countries — mostly Muslim majority — but they’ve all been halted or curtailed by the courts.