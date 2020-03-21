Trump: 'I don't know' if family business will receive government assistance

Italy's death toll continues to soar, with 793 in one day A nurse at the Cremona hospital pushes an emergency trolley, on March 11, 2020m in Lombardy,I taly. Paolo Miranda / AFP - Getty Images Italy's death toll from coronavirus continues to soar, with 793 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stand at 4,825. The total number of cases in the state also shot up by 6,557 since Friday to a total of 53,578 coronavirus cases, officials said Saturday. Angelo Borrelli, chief of civil protection, said 6,072 people have recovered after contracting the disease. Share this -







New Jersey issues stay-at-home order for nearly all 9 million residents Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has issued a stay-at-home order for nearly all of the state's 9 million residents. New Jersey now joins the list of other states ordering such sweeping restrictions in the bid to slow the spread of coronavirus. Read the full story here.







NYC: Only test those that are hospitalized as protective equipment 'extremely limited' New York City's hospitals are sounding the alarm about a critical lack of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, and are limiting tests of COVID-19 to those that are hospitalized in the "epicenter" of the coronavirus outbreak and to stop testing outpatients, documents obtained by NBC News show. NBC News has reviewed a letter from NYU Medical Langone Hospital which says that the capacity to test for COVID-19 at labs in the region remains "critically limited."The letter says that as of Friday NYU has told staff that the testing of COVID-19 was to be restricted to hospitalized patients only. In part, the letter says, because supplies of test swabs and other necessary testing components remains low. NYU's directives come on the heals of a sweeping memorandum from the New York City Department of Health. The directive says, "there is a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), collection swabs, and viral transport media supplies and it is critical that laboratory testing be prioritized for hospitalized patients." The memo says that applies to testing first responders who aren't hospitalized either and says, "outpatient testing must not be encouraged, promoted or advertised."







Coronavirus cases in Switzerland jump 25 percent in a day The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has jumped from 2,650 to 6,113 in the last 72 hours, NBC News numbers show. Swiss officials said the number of coronavirus went up 25 percent in just 24 hours, with hospitals in Ticino, which borders hard-hit Italy, under pressure, Reuters reported. The number of deaths in Switzerland is at least 56.







Coronavirus economic relief package could total $2 trillion, Kudlow says WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said that the new economic emergency package to combat the coronavirus pandemic could total more than $2 trillion. "The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP," Kudlow said to reporters as he arrived at the Capitol Saturday morning to continue negotiating a deal with a bipartisan group of senators, adding that it would likely come out to be more than $2 trillion. "We're just trying to cover the right bases," he said, declining to provide any further details on what agreements Senate Republicans and Democrats were nearing. Lawmakers spent all Friday meeting in the Capitol to hammer out a deal, but failed to reach Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's ambitious midnight deadline to come to an agreement. They reconvened Saturday morning to finish negotiations. Click here for the full story.







Coronavirus cases in New York State now top 10,000 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday morning that the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased by more than 3,000 and now tops 10,000. New York City alone has 6,211 cases, an increase of about 1,800, Cuomo said. The state has conducted 45,437 tests, he said, and now has a total of 10,356 coronavirus cases. "The more tests you take, the more positives you find," he said, adding that New York is now conducting more tests per capita than China or South Korea. Read the full story here.







Why hospitals in the eastern U.S. are already sounding the alarm MARCH 21: @RichardEngel here - with your briefing on today's #coronavirus headlines and what I'm watching today. pic.twitter.com/soEmKV1vd9 — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) March 21, 2020







Confined by lockdown, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony In the age of confinement, Elisha Nochomovitz figured out a way to run a marathon anyway - back and forth on his 23-foot-long balcony He saw the 26.2 miles as a physical and mental challenge, but he told the Associated Press that he also shared the images online as a way "to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job," Like athletes who ran around their Wuhan apartments or cyclists who found ways to train in their locked-down Abu Dhabi hotel rooms, Nochomovitz said he wanted to show others from his apartment in Balma, a suburb of the southern French city of Toulouse, that it is possible to stay fit as virus containment measures tighten around the world. He also wanted to lighten the mood. "It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation," he said. #Coronavirus : près de Toulouse, il court un marathon sur son balcon https://t.co/J7S1ViB4aP pic.twitter.com/gzrDKFkleV — France Bleu Occitanie (@bleuoccitanie) March 19, 2020






