Trump: 'I look forward to' the Senate trial

President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he's looking forward to the upcoming Senate impeachment trial and defended his dealings with Ukraine as aimed at fighting corruption and motivated partly by his desire for major European countries to step up their foreign aid.

"The impeachment thing is a hoax. It’s a big, fat hoax," Trump said when asked during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago whether he was spoiling for a fight in the Senate trial, expected to begin in January.

"I look forward to it," the president added after noting that the House vote to impeach him was almost entirely along party lines. "I mean, we’ll see. We have absolutely — we did nothing wrong. All you have to do is read the transcripts. If you read the transcripts — or you could also do something else. You could go see or speak to the president of Ukraine, and the president of Ukraine said, loudly and boldly — and I appreciate his statement — he said it many times: There was no pressure."

Trump emphasized that he thinks European countries should contribute a more equitable share of foreign aid and that he raised the issue on the July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the center of the impeachment proceedings.

"I do say two things: We have to check corruption, and we also have to find out why is it that the United States is always giving foreign countries money," Trump said. "And Germany and France and all of Europe — they’re not doing much. In fact, they’re not doing anything, relative to this. Why is it always the United States? I’ve been asking you those questions and making those statements for a long time to everybody standing here. Nobody ever mentions that. That was part of it. In fact, that’s in the transcript also. I talk about — a very good woman, to be honest with you — Chancellor Merkel. But I said, 'Where is Chancellor Merkel? Where is President Macron of France? Why aren’t they putting up money? Why is it always the United States?' Nobody ever covers that, but that’s a big factor.

"So I think that’s going to go very quick. I think it’s going to go very easy," Trump said, referring to Republican support in Congress.