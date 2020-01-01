Trump: 'I look forward to' the Senate trial

President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he's looking forward to the upcoming Senate impeachment trial and defended his dealings with Ukraine as aimed at fighting corruption and motivated partly by his desire for major European countries to step up their foreign aid.
"The impeachment thing is a hoax. It’s a big, fat hoax," Trump said when asked during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago whether he was spoiling for a fight in the Senate trial, expected to begin in January.
"I look forward to it," the president added after noting that the House vote to impeach him was almost entirely along party lines. "I mean, we’ll see. We have absolutely — we did nothing wrong. All you have to do is read the transcripts. If you read the transcripts — or you could also do something else. You could go see or speak to the president of Ukraine, and the president of Ukraine said, loudly and boldly — and I appreciate his statement — he said it many times: There was no pressure."
"I do say two things: We have to check corruption, and we also have to find out why is it that the United States is always giving foreign countries money," Trump said. "And Germany and France and all of Europe — they’re not doing much. In fact, they’re not doing anything, relative to this. Why is it always the United States? I’ve been asking you those questions and making those statements for a long time to everybody standing here. Nobody ever mentions that. That was part of it. In fact, that’s in the transcript also. I talk about — a very good woman, to be honest with you — Chancellor Merkel. But I said, 'Where is Chancellor Merkel? Where is President Macron of France? Why aren’t they putting up money? Why is it always the United States?' Nobody ever covers that, but that’s a big factor.
"So I think that’s going to go very quick. I think it’s going to go very easy," Trump said, referring to Republican support in Congress.
Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!
Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board
FORT MADISON, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg says he “would not have wanted to see” his son serving on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while he was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country, an implicit criticism of the controversy that has ensnared his 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.
Buttigieg, the childless mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an Associated Press interview Monday that his administration would “do everything we can to prevent even the appearance of a conflict. That’s very important because as we see it can create a lot of complications even when there is no wrongdoing.”
Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the company Burisma has been a rallying point for Republicans as they try to defend President Donald Trump against impeachment charges over Trump asking Ukraine’s new president to investigate the former vice president and his son while also withholding crucial U.S. military aid.
Buttigieg insisted that the issues raised about Hunter Biden and his father by Trump and his defenders are a diversionary tactic. “[A]t the same time, again, I think this is being used to divert attention from what’s really at stake in the impeachment process," he said. "There’s been no allegation, let alone finding of any kind of wrongdoing.”
Biden campaign aides reached on Monday declined to comment on Buttigieg’s remarks.
Dartunorro Clark
1d ago / 1:46 PM UTC
GOP Sen. Susan Collins criticizes McConnell, Democrats for pre-Trump trial comments
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, criticized Republicans and Democrats — citing Sens. Mitch McConnell and Elizabeth Warren by name — for making comments about the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump before it has even started.
"It is inappropriate, in my judgment, for senators on either side of the aisle to prejudge the evidence before they have heard what is presented to us because the each of us will take an oath, an oath that I take very seriously, to render impartial justice," Collins told Maine Public Radio.