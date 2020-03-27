Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to make ventilators

Photo: Coffins arrive from Bergamo Coffins arriving from Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, are unloaded from a military truck at Cinisello Balsamo cemetery, near Milan on Friday. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP Share this -







Teen whose death may be linked to coronavirus was denied care for not having health insurance, mayor says A teenager in Lancaster, California, who may have died from the coronavirus last week, was turned away from an urgent care because he did not have health insurance, the city's mayor said. In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said the 17-year-old had been sick for a few days and had no previous health conditions. "The Friday before he died, he was healthy. He was socializing with his friends," Parris said. "By Wednesday, he was dead." Parris said the teen went to an urgent care March 18. "He did not have insurance, so they did not treat him," Parris said, adding the boy was sent to a hospital. Read the full story here. Share this -







U.S. cases surpass 100,000 More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S., the most in the world, according to NBC News data. The hardest hit states are New York, New Jersey and California. There have been more than 1,500 deaths. Share this -







Gun groups sue over sheriff's order to close gun stores in LA County Gun groups have gone to court, seeking to stop an order to close gun stores issued by the sheriff of Los Angeles County. Gun stores were deemed non-essential businesses, requiring them to close under the LA County stay-at-home order, according to the sheriff's order on March 26. The suit, brought by Adam Brady, Daemion Garr and several 2nd Amendment advocates including the National Rifle Association, was filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday, seeking an injunction against LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Governor Gavin Newsom and other government officials in connection with the order, saying it violates the "fundamental rights of law-abiding Californians." It cited a slew of federal and state regulations on gun stores protecting the rights of gun owners, arguing such a closure is particularly ill advised in a crisis. The 30-page filing argued it was illegal to "use a public health crisis as political cover to impose bans and restrictions on rights they do not like." The sheriff' later clarified the order, stating that while gun stores must close to the general public, licensed firearm retailers are permitted to sell ammunition to security guard companies. Share this -







An Empire State tribute to first responders The Empire State Building is putting on a light show, backed by the vocals of Alicia Keys, to honor first responders who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus pandemic. Big lights will inspire you, now more than ever—our #EmpireStateofMind @aliciakeys music-to-light show w/@iheartmedia will be airing for the next week, synced to the song on @Z100NewYork’s @ElvisDuranShow at 9PM EST!



You can catch tonight’s show streamed live on our FB page! pic.twitter.com/BxveVpYmZQ — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 27, 2020 At 9 p.m. EST on Friday, lights will pour on to the iconic building to the vocals of Keys' inspirational hit, "Empire State of Mind." The show, set to repeat Saturday and again next Monday through Thursday, will be carried on the Empire State Building's Facebook page. Share this -





