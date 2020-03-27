Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to make ventilators
President Donald Trump invoked the sparsely used Defense Production Act on Friday to order the Department of Health and Human Services to compel General Motors to manufacturer ventilators after he sharply criticized the company for slow-walking production.
"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," Trump said in a statement. "GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives."
Trump, in a tweet on Friday, excoriated General Motors and its CEO, Mary Barra, for not moving quickly enough to produce needed ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic and wanting “top dollar” for the contract.
Trump himself has been criticized for not quickly invoking his authority to use the act as the nation's hospitals and health care facilities are in dire need of critical medical supplies for workers. He announced he would use the act this month, but did not invoke it until Friday.
More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S., the most in the world, according to NBC News data.
The hardest hit states are New York, New Jersey and California.
There have been more than 1,500 deaths.
Andrew Blankstein
2h ago / 9:10 PM UTC
Gun groups sue over sheriff's order to close gun stores in LA County
Gun groups have gone to court, seeking to stop an order to close gun stores issued by the sheriff of Los Angeles County. Gun stores were deemed non-essential businesses, requiring them to close under the LA County stay-at-home order, according to the sheriff's order on March 26.
The suit, brought by Adam Brady, Daemion Garr and several 2nd Amendment advocates including the National Rifle Association, was filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday, seeking an injunction against LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Governor Gavin Newsom and other government officials in connection with the order, saying it violates the "fundamental rights of law-abiding Californians."
It cited a slew of federal and state regulations on gun stores protecting the rights of gun owners, arguing such a closure is particularly ill advised in a crisis. The 30-page filing argued it was illegal to "use a public health crisis as political cover to impose bans and restrictions on rights they do not like."
The sheriff' later clarified the order, stating that while gun stores must close to the general public, licensed firearm retailers are permitted to sell ammunition to security guard companies.
Diana Dasrath and David K. Li
2h ago / 8:56 PM UTC
An Empire State tribute to first responders
The Empire State Building is putting on a light show, backed by the vocals of Alicia Keys, to honor first responders who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus pandemic.