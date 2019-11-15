Rebecca Shabad
1h ago / 3:33 PM UTC
Trump lashes out at Yovanovitch on Twitter during hearing
Trump on Friday smeared Yovanovitch as she testified.
In a second tweet in the thread, Trump wrote, “They call it 'serving at the pleasure of the President.' The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.”
Trump’s claim, however, that Zelenskiy was the one who spoke unfavorably about Yovanovitch is not true.
In the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy, Trump said about Yovanovitch: “The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that.”
Zelenskiy responded: “It was great that you were the first one who told me that she was a bad ambassador because I agree with you 100 percent. Her attitude towards me was far from the best as she admired the previous president and she was on his side. She would not accept me as a new president well enough.”
Trump then responded: “Well, she’s going to go through some things. I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it.”
Hallie Jackson, Hans Nichols and Eamon Javers, CNBC
1m ago / 4:40 PM UTC
What's going on inside the White House today?
Top staffers to President Donald Trump have been huddling behind closed doors in the West Wing. White House counsel Pat Cipollone, leaving the office of Hogan Gidley, declined to answer questions about whether the president’s real-time tweets on Yovanovitch amounted to witness intimidation.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, leaving press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s office, also did not answer questions.
Despite the White House’s insistence that the president “will be working hard for the American people” today, he is clearly engaged in the hearing nonetheless.
Emma Thorne
28m ago / 4:12 PM UTC
Schiff says Trump is intimidating Yovanovitch 'in real time'
During the break, Schiff accused Trump of intimidating Yovanovitch "in real time," and the impeachment investigators will take that "very seriously."
"What we saw today is, it wasn’t enough that Ambassador Yovanovitch was smeared, it wasn’t enough that she was attacked, it wasn’t enough that she was recalled for no reason, at least no good reason," Schiff told reporters. "But we saw today, witness intimidation in real time by the President of the United States, once again going after this dedicated and respected career public servant in an effort to not only chill her, but to chill others who may come forward. We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously."
Jason Abbruzzese
44m ago / 3:57 PM UTC
Trending: Miss Universe
Today’s hearing is all over Twitter, accounting for many of the major trending topics.
Among them, Miss Universe. The president referred to the pageant in his first call with Zelenskiy, a transcript of which was released Friday morning.
Hearing breaks for votes
Lawmakers are taking a brief break from Yovanovitch's testimony in order to attend floor votes, Schiff said.