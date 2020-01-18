Trump lawyer dismisses new evidence, including photos of the president with Lev Parnas Less than 12 hours after the White House announced President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense team, new questions have emerged about connections between some of his lawyers and figures at the center of the Ukraine investigation. A document dump from the House Judiciary Committee overnight Friday included more information about Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is currently under federal indictment for his alleged role in the political pressure campaign in Ukraine. The released documents included photos of Parnas with President Trump as well as shots of him with Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who is among the lawyers on the president's impeachment team. Bondi in an interview on NBC's "TODAY" on Saturday morning dismissed the photos. Read Bondi's response. Share this -







Who is Robert Hyde? The latest character in the Trump impeachment saga has a wild backstory Robert Hyde once said he was "never really into politics" until Donald Trump ran for president, but thanks to the impeachment saga, the two men may be inextricably linked. Democrats are calling for an investigation into the actions of Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate and onetime landscaper, after the emergence of menacing-sounding messages he traded with Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. In the WhatsApp messages, which House Democrats released Tuesday night, Hyde, who is running for Congress in Connecticut, indicated that he was tracking the movements of Marie Yovanovitch in Kyiv when she was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Giuliani had been pushing to have Yovanovitch pulled from her post because he saw her as an impediment in his bid to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Trump rival. "They are moving her tomorrow," Hyde said in a message to Parnas on March 25. Read more about Hyde.







Texts suggest Trump backer sent Parnas info about Ambassador Yovanovitch New text messages released by House Democrats on Friday indicate Robert Hyde, the Republican congressional candidate who told Lev Parnas he had a U.S. ambassador under surveillance, was passing along to Parnas information he'd received from another Trump supporter who claimed knowledge of the ambassador's whereabouts. Hyde identified the man in texts to NBC News and on Twitter as Anthony de Caluwe and said he'd merely copied and pasted the information to Parnas from messages he'd received from de Caluwe. Reached by email, de Caluwe told NBC News that Hyde's statements were "incorrect." He confirmed that Hyde had indeed asked him for information about Marie Yovanovitch's whereabouts but he had declined to help Hyde. Read what de Caluwe said.






