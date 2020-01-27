Trump lawyer Raskin: Giuliani is the House managers' 'colorful distraction' Jane Raskin, one of Trump's defense lawyers, opened her argument by accusing the House impeachment managers of resorting to using Giuliani as a “colorful distraction” to take away from the idea that “both the law and the facts” were not on their side. "Well, we've heard the House managers do some table-pounding and a little yelling," Raskin said, referring to an aphorism about what lawyers should do when the facts and law are against them. "But in the main, they've used a different tactic here, a tactic familiar to trial lawyers: If both the law and the facts are against you, present a distraction; emphasize a sensational fact or perhaps a colorful and controversial public figure who appears on the scene, then distort certain facts, ignore others, even when they're the most probative, make conclusory statements and insinuate the shiny object is far more important than the actual facts allow.” “In short,” she continued, “divert attention from the holes in your case.” “Rudy Giuliani is the House managers' colorful distraction,” she said. Share this -







'I have nothing to defend. This is all a game,' Biden says Former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters while on the campaign trail in Cedar Falls, Iowa, that if he were still a senator, he would demand that John Bolton testify given the reporting on what he writes about the Ukraine saga in his upcoming book. Asked if he should testify as his own best witness, Biden said: "I have nothing to defend. This is all a game." Biden added, "There is no one [who] said I'd done anything that was wrong, period. What is there to defend? The reason he's being impeached is because he tried to get a government to smear me and they wouldn't. Come on."







Sekulow says no witness tied investigations and aid. Bolton revelations allege link Arguing before the Senate on Monday, Sekulow listed as noteworthy one of the Trump legal team's "six facts" about the president's efforts in Ukraine. Sekulow said that "no witness" testified to a direct link between the investigations Trump wanted Ukraine to announce and the withholding of nearly $400 million in aid to the country. However, ex-national security adviser John Bolton reportedly would say just that if the Senate voted in favor of calling him to testify before the trial. He reportedly alleges in his upcoming book that Trump linked the two things — Ukraine aid and an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens — in an August conversation with him, which the president has denied doing. Several other Trump administration witnesses testified that they believed there was a link between the aid and the investigations Trump sought. Sekulow claims 'no witness' testified to Trump engaging in quid pro quo Jan. 27, 2020 01:51







Starr slams House Democrats for denying Trump 'basic rights' during impeachment process Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton, slammed House Democrats in arguments for Trump's legal defense Monday morning, saying they had denied Trump "basic rights." Trump, Starr said, was "denied the basic rights that have been afforded to every single accused president in the history of the Republic, even to the racist Andrew Johnson, seeking to undo Mr. Lincoln's great legacy." Republicans have repeatedly argued that Trump was denied due process during the House impeachment inquiry. Starr, who was speaking generally about the history of impeachment, accused House Democrats of having "chose to conduct a wholly unprecedented process in this case." "They did so knowingly and deliberately," he said. Moments later, Starr added that the two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — "come before this court, this high court of impeachment, dripping with fundamental process violations."







'Torture,' 'excruciatingly boring': Starr blasted for opening with long discussion of history of impeachment Former independent counsel Ken Starr has been speaking for more than 30 minutes about the history of impeachment. Quoting centuries-old law school deans and what he dubbed the "Rodino Rule," and citing the minutiae of the Iran-Contra scandal and the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson, Starr, despite a 30-minute-plus discussion so far, has yet to mention Trump by name. His lecture is beginning to attract the ire of its watchers — even among Trump allies. This defense needs a little less Atticus Finch and a little more Miss Universe. https://t.co/2bvTtGi14J — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 27, 2020 Ken Starr litigation strategy: Torture the senate with such an excruciatingly boring presentation that they cannot take another minute of this trial. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 27, 2020







GOP Sen. Murkowski says she's 'still curious' about what Bolton might say Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Monday that she was "still curious" to hear what ex-national security adviser John Bolton could say in testimony following the reported revelations in his upcoming book. "I've said before I'm curious about what Ambassador Bolton might have to say," Murkowski said. "I'm still curious." In a written statement, Murkowski said, "I stated before that I was curious as to what John Bolton might have to say. From the outset, I've worked to ensure this trial would be fair and that members would have the opportunity to weigh in after its initial phase to determine if we need more information. I've also said there is an appropriate time for us to evaluate whether we need additional information —that time is almost here. I look forward to the White House wrapping up presentation of its case." Fellow moderate Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins also said Monday that the Bolton revelations strengthen the case for calling witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial.







Hawley, preparing motions to subpoena Bidens, Schiff, whistleblower, says Bolton reporting 'a bunch of hearsay' Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that if new testimony is approved, the Senate should hear from those Trump-sought witnesses too — something he tweeted about last week. In the event additional witness testimony and documents are approved, Hawley said he has prepared subpoenas for testimony and documents from the Bidens, the whistleblower who alerted Congress to Trump's Ukraine dealings and lead House manager Adam Schiff, among others. His office said the subpoenas would also include documents and testimony from and intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Of Bolton's book, Hawley said "it's certainly going to sell a lot of" copies. "Listen, I can't tell from the New York Times report what is actually being reported here," he said. "I can't tell if this is something new. I can't tell if they've actually seen the manuscript. It's all a bunch of hearsay and clearly it's an attempt to try to influence the course of the trial."






