Trump to Make Remarks on Vegas, Time TBD

After being briefed on the horrific Las Vegas shooting early Monday, President Donald Trump is expected to make remarks this morning, per White House pool. 

The timing is still TBD.

Earlier, Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims and families. Vice President Mike Pence and the first lady also tweeted about the violence. 

Las Vegas Shooting: What We Know So Far

A gunman fired a barrage of bullets on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others, police said, in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

From his room on the 32nd floor of a glitzy hotel, the shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired shot after shot down on the crowd of more than 22,000, sending terrified concertgoers running for their lives.

Here's what we know as of 9:00 a.m. ET:

  • 50 people were killed, an estimated 406 injured in deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
  • Gunman identified as Stephen Paddock, 64-year-old man from Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Several weapons were found inside Paddock's room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
  • President Donald Trump is monitoring the developments, the White House said, and expected to speak later.

