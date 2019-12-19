Trump makes 'hell'-acious crack about deceased Rep. John Dingell, wife responds President Donald Trump made a macabre quip about late Democratic Rep. John Dingell at his rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, suggesting he was "looking up" from Hell. Dingell's widow Debbie responded with a tweet, saying, "I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine." Trump on Dingell: ‘Maybe he’s looking up’ 02:03 Trump made the comment while implying that Debbie Dingell, who's held her husband's seat in Michigan since 2014, was ungrateful for coming out in favor of his impeachment. "Debbie Dingell, that's a real beauty," Trump told the crowd, noting he'd ordered flags lowered after her husband died earlier this year at age 92. John Dingell had been the longest serving member of Congress, serving for 59 years. Trump also said he gave Dingell an "A+" memorial. Read the full story. Share this -







Graham promises 'quick demise' to impeachment in the Senate Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reacted to the vote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B6PO9f8HUYf Share this -







New 'Article II: Inside Impeachment' podcast: Kornacki breaks down the historic vote President Donald Trump has officially been impeached. What does it mean for our country, our politics, and the future of the impeachment process? Host Steve Kornacki breaks down the historic House vote. Download the podcast. Share this -







House GOP presser canceled The House GOP press conference that had been scheduled to be held Wednesday night following the impeachment votes has been canceled. Share this -







Pelosi says House will wait to send over impeachment articles to Senate for rules clarity Following the historic vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will wait to send over its article of impeachments until the Senate establishes its rules. Pelosi excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for indicating that he would work in coordination with the White House counsel during the impending trial. Pelosi called it the jury foreman being in "cahoots" with the defendant's lawyer. She said the House has to determine who the impeachment managers are going to be for the trial. “We’re not sending [the articles] tonight because it’s difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating," said Pelosi, who was joined by six chairs of the House committees who lead the impeachment inquiry. “So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fairer and when we see what that is, we'll send our managers.” ‘The president is impeached’: Pelosi honors Elijah Cummings after historic vote 00:57 Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said "at the start of a trial in the Senate, all senators will swear an oath to render impartial justice. The American people deserve that the Senate conduct a full and fair trial.” Pelosi, who called the day historic and sad, also congratulated her caucus, saying that the Democrats did not whip votes or discuss how they were voting. "I could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats," she said. She also honored the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who served as the chair of the oversight committee and was tasked with conducting various Trump administration probes. "We did all we could, Elijah," she said. "We passed the two articles of impeachment. The president is impeached." Earlier in the day, McConnell said he hadn't coordinated with Pelosi on when they will be delivered. “The impeachment of a president is a solemn and serious moment for our country. At the start of a trial in the Senate, all senators will swear an oath to render impartial justice. The American people deserve that the Senate conduct a full and fair trial.” Share this -







ANALYSIS: Trump pays a historic price for doing business his way: Impeachment President Donald Trump didn't get away with it — at least, not without paying a price. In the lowest moment of his presidency so far, the House impeached Trump Wednesday on charges that he solicited foreign help in his re-election campaign, using taxpayer dollars as leverage, at the expense of national security interests and then covered it all up. "This was, quite simply, a geopolitical shakedown," Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said. The particulars of the two articles of impeachment — falling under the headings of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — are unquestionably more serious than those levied against Presidents Andrew Johnson, who was impeached along party lines in three days, and Bill Clinton. The articles alluded to a broader pattern of behavior that lawmakers described as rife with corrupt self-dealing and cover-ups. While Trump and his Republican loyalists in the House insist that he is a blameless victim who will be exonerated by the Senate in the winter and voters next fall, there will now be a big black asterisk emblazoned next to his name in ledger of American history. Read the full analysis. Share this -





