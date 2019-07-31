Trump mocks debate ratings
Trump voiced his opinion on the ratings for the first night of CNN’s Democratic debate, which were significantly lower than the ratings for the initial debates last month.
“Very low ratings for the Democratic Debate last night — they’re desperate for Trump!” he wrote.
The Tuesday debate didn’t feature Democratic front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, and also happened to fall on the same date as the season finale of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”
Cringe-worthy Tom Perez line
DNC chairman Tom Perez gave a warm up speech ahead of tonight’s debate. He said this:
Delaney fires back at Warren... 24 hours later
Former Rep. John Delaney finally fired back at Elizabeth Warren for the punch she landed during last night’s debate. “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she had said.
Delaney responded shortly before the start of Wednesday's debate.
"I don't understand why anyone goes through the trouble of running for President if they either can't explain how their plans work or can't honestly debate their ideas without reverting to accusing people who disagree with them of reciting Republican talking points,” Delaney said. “The media should ask Senator Sanders and Senator Warren why they’re so scared to debate the merits of their plans.”
The debate last night, served seven ways
If you were too busy to follow our live blog of Night 1 of the second Democratic debate, here’s the play-by-play.
Want to dig deeper? Read the full transcript.
Short on time? Here are the highlights in less than three minutes.
Or lean back with Alex Seitz-Wald's article on how the debate exposed an ideological rift, Benjy Sarlin's look at the issues that came up, Jon Allen’s analysis and Shannon Pettypiece’s take on who won.
Trump gives 2020 field a bad prognosis
President Donald Trump tweeted out an ominous warning to fans and followers heading into Night 2 of the second Democratic primary debate.
“If I hadn’t won the 2016 Election, we would be in a Great Recession/Depression right now,” Trump wrote Wednesday morning. “The people I saw on stage last night, & you can add in Sleepy Joe, Harris, & the rest, will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before. With me, only up!”
Trump’s tweet comes as the Federal Reserve takes the unconventional step of cutting interest rates amid a strong U.S. economy, something Trump has tweeted about regularly as he pursues a trade war with China.
Biden appears to be recovering from first debate dip
Joe Biden suffered a sharp dip in the polls after his first debate performance in June, particularly after Kamala Harris confronted him over his past opposition to busing.
But some recent polls put the former vice president just about back to where he was before the first debate. The Real Clear Politics Poll Average, which aggregates a variety of polls, puts Biden at 32.2, compared to 16.2 for Sanders, 14.3 for Warren and 10.8 for Harris.
That’s very close to what the RCP average had on June 26, the day before Biden and Harris would face off: Biden at 32, Sanders at 16.9, Warren at 12.8 and Harris at 7.
Williamson apologizes for calling clinical depression a 'scam'
2020 Dem Marianne Williamson addresses vaccination controversyJuly 31, 201912:02
After tonight, the debate requirements get a lot tougher
For some candidates, this will be their last appearance on a debate stage in pursuit of the Democratic nomination.
The next debate, scheduled for September, requires candidates to reach at last 2 percent in four qualifying polls and have 130,000 donors.
That could mean candidates such as Gabbard and Castro, both of whom will be at tonight’s debate, won’t have a lectern in Houston, where the next debate will be held.
Marianne Williamson’s internet fans are scared of her success
The self-help guru’s viral debate performance last night has her fans sitting up at their computers. As one chat moderator told NBC News, "I feel like we have to do more than just meme in armchairs. That's the part that freaks me out the most."
Four storylines to watch
At last night’s debate, the pragmatists struck back, progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren held their own, and Marianne Williamson talked about “dark psychic” forces.
And now we’re on to Night 2, with tonight’s lineup being these 10 Democrats: Biden, Harris, Booker, Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, de Blasio, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Gillibrand and Jay Inslee.
Here are the four storylines we’re watching tonight.
Snap the vote
Get ready, kids! Joe Biden is coming to Snapchat.
Biden announced through his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has joined the messaging app, which remains wildly popular with young people — many of whom are not of legal voting age.
Biden teased “a behind-the-scenes look at tonight’s #DemDebate and what’s happening on the campaign.”
Campaigns continue to explore new ways to reach young voters. Sanders has embraced Twitch, the video game streaming platform, while Gillibrand’s staff has looked to short-form video app TikTok.