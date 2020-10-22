Trump national security adviser says president would accept results if he loses on Nov. 3 President Donald Trump's White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien says that the president would accept the results of the election if he loses and it's called on Election Day, Nov. 3. “If he loses, of course he will,” O'Brien said in an interview with Politico. “If he loses the election, I’m certain the president will transfer power over, but we’ve got to make sure there’s no fraud in the election and we need to make sure it’s a free and fair election, just like we demand of other countries overseas, we need to make the demand of ourselves." This comes as Trump has been preemptively been casting doubt on the legitimacy of the results, suggesting that mail-in ballots shouldn't count and that the Supreme Court may have to decide the outcome of the election, while also dodging questions on a peaceful transition of power should he lose. Share this -







Iran says claims by U.S. of interference in 2020 election are 'absurd' An Iranian official refuted claims made Thursday by U.S. officials that Iran has been interfering in the 2020 presidential election. "Unlike the U.S., Iran does not interfere in other country's elections. The world has been witnessing U.S.'s own desperate public attempts to question the outcome of its own elections at the highest level," said the the spokesman for the Iranian mission to the U.N., Alireza Miryousefi. "These accusations are nothing more than another scenario to undermine voter confidence in the security of the U.S. election, and are absurd. Iran has no interest in interfering in the U.S. election and no preference for the outcome," Miryousefi said. "The U.S. must end its malign and dangerous accusations against Iran." Meanwhile, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that "Unlike the Obama-Biden Administration, President Trump has and will always put America First. He has directed the FBI, DOJ, and defense and intel agencies to proactively monitor and thwart any attempts to interfere in US elections, and because of the great work of our law enforcement agencies we have stopped an attempt by America's adversaries to undermine our elections." This comes after the FBI announced at a briefing Wednesday evening that Iranian intelligence was responsible for a recent campaign of emails sent to intimidate Florida voters. Officials also said that Russia was also working to influence the election.







Obama to campaign for Biden in key battleground state of Florida on Saturday President Obama will hit the campaign trail again for his former vice president on Saturday in the key battleground state of Florida, the Biden campaign announced Wednesday. Obama held his first in-person event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia in which he delivered a blistering speech against the current president, saying he has been unable to take "the job seriously." "We've got to turn out like never before. We cannot leave any doubt in this election," Obama said. "I don't care about the polls. There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn't work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election."







Cindy McCain on why she's backing Biden: 'Every time you think it couldn't get much worse, it does' Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., campaigned for Biden with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Wednesday and told voters why she believes the former vice president should be elected. "Every time you think it couldn't get much worse, it does," McCain said about why she's backing Biden during the virtual event for Minnesota Women for Biden. "And so for me I know people want to figure out why I would — I would vote for a Democrat number one, but I've known Joe Biden for 40 years," said McCain.







Everything you need to know about the last debate The second and final presidential debate is set for Thursday night, giving President Trump an opportunity to make up ground against Joe Biden. Trump, who's trailing in national polling by about 9 points, will have to be more disciplined than he was in the chaotic first debate, while Biden has to avoid any major missteps. Here's what you need to know.






