Sanders says ‘shut the president up’ while Biden says 'we're at war with the virus' at Democratic debate
The coronavirus dominated the start of the Democratic debate on Sunday night, with Bernie Sanders ripping President Donald Trump and Joe Biden laying out his plan to contain the outbreak.
“Shut the president up, right now,” Sanders said. Biden said, “We're at war with the virus,” and called for measures to contain the spread and bulk up the health care system. Sanders said the virus issue showed the importance of "Medicare for All," while Biden said the country first needs to deal with the crisis.
Tim Stelloh
1h ago / 12:16 AM UTC
Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas to close for 2 weeks
Wynn Resorts will close two of its Las Vegas properties for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the company said Sunday.
CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement that Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will temporarily shutter for most employees on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Maddox said Wynn Resorts will continue to pay full-time employees during the closure.The company had earlier canceled large gatherings and installed thermal cameras at entrances to measure the temperatures of guests.
Jason Abbruzzese
1h ago / 12:08 AM UTC
CDC says gatherings of 50 or more should be canceled for next eight weeks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that people throughout the United States should avoid events of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
The announcement comes as some major cities have already put in place bans on large events and ordered bars and restaurants to close.
"This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus," the CDC said.
The CDC noted that its guidance "is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials."
Andrew Blankstein
1h ago / 12:04 AM UTC
Robert Durst murder trial delayed
The murder trial of real estate scion Robert Durst will be delayed until next month because of concerns over coronavirus, California court officials said Sunday.
In a statement, Los Angeles County Superior Court said jurors in the case should return on April 6.
Durst, 76, was charged with one count of murder in the 2000 death of his close friend, Susan Berman.
Berman was found lying face down in her Los Angeles home with a gun shot wound to the back of her head. Durst, who was the subject of the HBO series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," has maintained his innocence.